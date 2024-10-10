Portsmouth community dance project celebrates older people moving

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A celebration of older people moving.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Still Moving is a community dance project for older people in Portsmouth, providing participants with the opportunity to channel their creativity through movement while enhancing emotional and physical well-being in a safe and encouraging environment.

The project aims to inspire and encourage older people to get moving, enjoy dancing and have fun. The dance workshops have been delivered in Portsmouth City Council care homes, day centres and assisted living schemes and different community groups across Portsmouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This project would not have been able to take place without funding from the Arts Council England (ACE), National Lottery, Portsmouth Creates and Portsmouth City Council with further support from the Guildhall Trust for which we are extremely appreciative.

Still Moving - A celebration of older people moving

The first phase of the project started in April 2024 and is culminating in a celebration of work at The Lens, Guildhall, Portsmouth on Sunday 13th October 2024 from 11am to 1pm. This will include a dance performance, a film and discussion about the work and an informal seated movement workshop.

If you would like to join in or know more about the project please contact us on:

[email protected] and visit our facebook page on https://www.facebook.com/groups/958953945591378/