Portsmouth community invited to fun-filled Christmas lunch

With Christmas only a few weeks away, preparations are underway for a fabulously festive community lunch in Paulsgrove.

On Monday, December 23, United Learning’s Portsmouth Community Hub will be hosting a fun-filled Christmas meal and is inviting the whole community to join in with the celebrations.

Now in its third year, the annual, free event is open to the entire Paulsgrove community and aims to bring different generations together to eat, drink and be merry. There will be two sittings, at midday and 1.30pm, enabling the hub to cater for up to 400 people.

Held at Beacon View Primary Academy, the whole event is very much a community affair. Pupil and staff volunteers from the school and other United Learning academies – The Victory Primary School and Castle View Academy – will be helping out alongside community groups and local residents to serve a delicious Christmas meal.

Children from the under 10s football club will also be volunteering whilst local businesses and other organisations will be providing donations. They include Blue Ocean Fish and Chip Shop, St Michael’s and All Saints Church, Portsmouth City Council and individuals within the community.

Rounding off the celebrations, there is much excitement for visits from special guests, including from the Lord Mayor as well as Father Christmas himself.

Vikki Gidney, Community Development Lead at Beacon View Primary Academy, said: “We are delighted to be hosting our annual community Christmas meal for the third year running. This is always a fantastic event which brings the entire community together and gets us all in the Christmas spirit. Everyone is welcome and we have a wonderful afternoon planned, so please do book a place if you would like to come.

“We are also grateful for any donations from local businesses. If you are interested in supporting this brilliant event, please contact [email protected].”