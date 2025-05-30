Portsmouth community unites for shoreline cleanup at Portchester Castle

Taking place on Sunday 8th June, the cleanup is being jointly organised by Premier Marinas, Veolia, and the Sea Angling Classic Spirit of Angling initiative - a powerful collaboration that reflects a shared commitment to coastal conservation and community action.

Ross Honey, founder of the Sea Angling Classic and a passionate advocate for marine conservation, said:

“It is so important to have clean shorelines so that future generations have good examples to follow. When we look after our coast, we’re also looking after our future. We are so proud to be working with such excellent people and organisations in the heart of Portsmouth who share this vision. What started back in 2011 with the removal of 52 tonnes of rubbish from the River Ebro, has now grown into a global initiative that has led to more than 2,000 shoreline cleanups across four continents. It is a fantastic and fun way for people, families and children alike of all ages and abilities to get together and make a real difference. We look forward to seeing as many people from the local community join us. ”

The cleanup is part of the Spirit of Angling initiative, which requires every competitor in the Sea Angling Classic - taking place 19th–22nd June at Premier Marinas Port Solent - to complete a shoreline cleanup as part of their entry. The Sea Angling Classic is the biggest recreational angling event of its kind in the UK, and it boasts a prize table featuring gear from top brands including a £10,000 cheque for Lowrance equipment as well as prizes from YETI, Crewsaver, Railblaza, and more.

The day will also include a FREE family-friendly crabbing competition at Portchester Castle, creating a fun and educational opportunity for children to connect with their local coastline and learn about marine life in an interactive way. With registration starting from 8:00, families can collect their free bucket, bait and lines.

In support of the initiative, Premier Marinas and Veolia shared their enthusiasm for the collaborative effort. Joseph Llewellyn, Premier Marinas’ Marketing Manager, said:“We are proud to support this important initiative. As custodians of some of the most beautiful coastal locations, Premier Marinas is committed to making a positive impact on the wider environment. The coastal path near Premier Trafalgar Wharf is a cherished asset for the local community, and through our collaboration with Veolia and Sea Angling Classic, we have been able to engage both our colleagues and berth holders in this valuable activity.”

Adam Wylie, Veolia’s Commercial Managing Director, added: “At Veolia, we are proud to support this shoreline cleanup initiative, which demonstrates how community action can turn into positive environmental impact. We’ve worked alongside Premier Marinas for the past five years to safeguard sustainable waterside environments and we understand the critical importance of protecting our coastlines. By sorting the litter collected, we’ll also capture as many recyclable items as possible to return these materials to the circular economy, which helps contribute to our purpose of ecological transformation.”

The event isn’t just about cleaning up litter - it’s about coming together as a community to show pride in Portsmouth’s shoreline, preserve its beauty for the future, and encourage a new generation to take an active role in protecting the marine environment, so why not come along!

To find out more or sign up to join the coastal cleanup, visit eventbrite.co.uk/e/portchester-coastal-clean-tickets-1345132971929

Sign up to the Crabbie’s competition here - forms.gle/m511vVYRNs1PVate9

1 . Contributed Anglers completing their shoreline cleanup as a condition of entry of the Sea Angling Classic bringing their families down to the beach to take part and show good practice to the next generation Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed A wonderful group effort from local RFC cleaning up lee-on-solent beach front with SAC competitiors Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed SAC media team at Premier Marinas Port Solent in 2024 Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Ross Honey (pictured centre white t-shirt) and team at the River Ebro in 2011 with just some of the 52 tonnes of rubbish collected. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales