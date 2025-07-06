Portsmouth Drummers go to Guilfest

By Andrew Blondell
Published 6th Jul 2025, 13:37 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2025, 09:20 BST
The sound of the drum beats is not to be missed, they are awesome.

The drummers of Batala Portsmouth playing at Guilfest,

Playing along side other great bands and musical talent, some well-known and others on the start of their journey with music from The Jacksons, Leo Sayer, Soul2Soul, Sleeper, Odyssey, N-Trance, Letz Zep, Benjamin Brett, Tribal Jury.

Hits from there extensive music experiences,

Back to life, Keep on moving, I want you back, Can you feel it, Blame it on the boogie, You make me feel like dancing, Thunder in my heart again, Giving it all away, Sale of the century, Nice guy Eddie, Inbetweener, Stairway to heaven, Black Dog, Ramble on

Letz Zep

Letz Zep Photo: Submitted

The Jacksons

The Jacksons Photo: Submitted

Leo Sayer

Leo Sayer Photo: Submitted

Soul2Soul

Soul2Soul Photo: Submitted

