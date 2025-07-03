Portsmouth family Launches ‘Shreducation’ – the learning series mixing history, galleries, exhibitions, skateparks

The latest episode follows the journey of the Mary Rose, starting at the Royal Navy Historic Dockyard, through Gunwharf Quays, up to Southsea Castle, and finishes at Southsea Skatepark for its 47th birthday celebration. Along the way, young riders (and brothers) Sylv and Frank join their friends and explore history by moving, climbing, riding - and asking questions as they go.

“We made Shreducation for kids like ours,” says Bernie Harding, creator of the series. “Some children learn best when they’re active, engaged, and out in the world. We wanted to show how much learning is available right here in Portsmouth - if you just go out and experience it.”

The show is packed with local history, action sports, and a healthy dose of humour- thanks to voiceover commentary from “Coach Kev” and “Big Dave,” two animated cats who guide young viewers through castles, shipwrecks, and skate comps in between wisecracks.

This episode features shoutouts to The Mary Rose Museum, HMS Victory, Gunwarf Quays, Southsea Castle, and the Southsea Skatepark community, with special appearances from pro riders Noah Tiller, Harvey Perkins, Danny Clements and Cameron Glasspool.

“We want to celebrate Portsmouth as a place where education doesn’t have to mean sitting still,” Bernie adds. “Whether it’s climbing castle walls or sending tricks over a resi ramp - kids are always learning. We just want to capture that.”

Shreducation is available now on the SylvShredz YouTube channel, with new episodes in the works and plans to take the series on the road across the UK.

Link to episode: https://youtu.be/lWW3Co8H0Xk?si=kKsv0Hox3mLKzfkA

Link to YouTube Channel: https://youtube.com/@sylvshredz

Over the moat into Southsea Castle

Sylv and Frank on board HMS Victory