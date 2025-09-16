Portsmouth MP Amanda Martin to host special coffee morning on Digital Inclusion and Online Safety

Amanda Martin, Member of Parliament for Portsmouth, is inviting local residents particularly older members of the community to a special coffee morning focused on Digital Inclusion and Online Safety. The free event will take place on Wednesday, September 24, from 10am to 12pm in Anchorage Park, Portsmouth.

This community event is part of Amanda Martin's ongoing series of informal, accessible coffee mornings, which offer local people the chance to connect with services, raise concerns and find support in a relaxed setting. This particular session will focus on helping residents feel more confident and secure online.

Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from and speak directly with trusted local organisations, including Age UK Portsmouth, local GP practices, and representatives from HSBC, NatWest, and Nationwide. Experts will be available to offer practical advice, useful tips, and personal guidance on everything from identifying online scams to setting up secure passwords.

Ms Martin said: “With more of our lives taking place online, it's vital that everyone especially our older residents feels equipped and empowered to use the internet safely.

“This Coffee Morning is about building confidence, community, and ensuring no one is left behind in the digital age.”

Spaces are limited, so booking is essential. Once registered, attendees will receive full details of the venue. To reserve a place, residents can:

Book online at: https://amandamartin.org.uk/events

Call: 023 9279 2142

Or scan the QR code provided in Amanda Martin’s latest newsletter

Those unable to attend are encouraged to get in touch for one-to-one support or advice on digital issues.