Portsmouth palaeontologist hopes to release accessible fossil guide inspired by years of research on “Dinosaur Island”

A short boat ride from Portsmouth, the Isle of Wight attracts thousands with its fossils, and a University PhD student is set to make discoveries easier

After years of studying and exploring the Isle of Wight, palaeontologist Megan Jacobs has set out to create a simpler way for fossil enthusiasts to learn more about their discoveries.

Attracting over 2.6 million visitors annually, the Isle of Wight is a top destination thanks to its status as Europe’s richest source of dinosaur remains - yet many visitors struggle to identify what they’ve found.

“Having grown up on the Island, I spent much of my childhood searching for fossils with my dad. After completing my A-Levels, I came across a course in palaeontology in Portsmouth, and it has since become my passion and career”, said Megan, who is currently studying for her PhD at the University of Portsmouth.

While also working at Wight Coast Fossils, Megan has led thousands of fossil-filled adventures. During these outings, she was often asked how to identify finds easily, which highlighted a need for a clear, accessible guide to the Isle of Wight’s geology and fossils - designed for everyone, not just specialists.

Combining her background in Palaeontology with growing up and working on the Island, Megan also began a PhD at the University focused on the rocks of Compton Bay. Her research investigates the diversity of ancient animals and the processes that affected their skeletons before and after burial. Alongside this, her earlier work, which included naming new genera and species of pterosaurs, dinosaurs, and ichthyosaurs, also played a key role in the creation of a new resource.

“I realised that academic texts can be overwhelming, so I made a resource that’s simpler and welcoming for aspiring palaeontologists and the general public, using clear language, detailed explanations, and plenty of diagrams to help individuals feel more confident in exploring geology and palaeontology”, explained Megan.

Megan then spent years turning her idea into reality - drawing diagrams, photographing hundreds of fossils, and breaking down complex scientific concepts into simple explanations. She’s also worked with local collectors to feature a wide range of island fossils and teamed up with senior palaeontologists and geologists at the University of Portsmouth to ensure scientific accuracy.

Highlighting the Isle of Wight’s short distance from the University, Megan said: “It’s a privilege to have such a unique geological landscape right on our doorstep.

“Many of the fossils discovered here are unique to the island and are rarely found elsewhere in the world. As a result, the island has become a renowned destination for fossil hunters, researchers, and educational institutions from around the world.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have a geological fault running through the Isle of Wight, which reveals an extraordinary amount of exposed geology within a relatively small area. The Island is therefore full of different types of rocks and history, enabling exploration for long periods without the need to travel far.”

The University of Portsmouth’s BSc (Hons) Palaeontology degree offers a uniquely hands-on learning experience, thanks to its location near the Isle of Wight, nicknamed “Dinosaur Island” for its rich fossil heritage. Students benefit from frequent field trips to world-famous fossil sites like the Isle of Wight and the Jurassic Coast, gaining real-world experience that complements classroom learning.

Accredited by The Geological Society of London, the course combines cutting-edge facilities, expert teaching, and a flexible “Connected Degree” structure that allows for paid placements or self-employment years, preparing graduates for careers in science, consultancy, or museum work.

Early access to the book, featuring more than 400 fossils, is now available through Megan’s Crowdfunder page, where readers can pre-order ahead of the 2026 launch. Visit the page for further information: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/iowfossilbook