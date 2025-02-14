Portsmouth Retired Greyhounds Spread The Love This Valentine's Day

The greyhounds, who are currently being cared for by staff and volunteers at Portsmouth Greyhound Trust, are looking for a loving forever home in which to spend their retirement. Greyhounds make fantastic pets and, contrary to their reputation as supreme athletes, love nothing more than to curl up on the sofa. They require two short walks a day and are extremely affectionate and lovable dogs who make the perfect pets for couples, families, children and those living on their own. The five greyhounds looking for their forever home in Portsmouth are:
- Paris – a loving four-year old girl who loves her walks and a run-around after which she will happily sleep for the rest of the day and ask for tummy rubs! She loves a kennel mate so could live with or without a greyhound friend;
- Enzo – a handsome three-year old boy who loves walks in the countryside and whose ears catch the attention of everyone he meets;
- Darcy – an affectionate two-year old girl who is always up for a cuddle – paws up and all;
- Seb – a loveable and quirky four-year old boy who enjoys spending time with other greyhounds;
- Storm – a wonderful six-year old boy who loves lots of cuddles and human attention.
All five greyhounds are ready and waiting to meet ‘the one’.
To find out more about what it would mean to share your life with a greyhound, please visit https://withagreyhound.org.uk/ or contact Portsmouth Greyhound Trust (www.portsmouthgreyhoundtrust.org.uk) to arrange a Valentine’s Day date with one of these loveable dogs.