Portsmouth Retired Greyhounds Spread The Love This Valentine's Day

The greyhounds, who are currently being cared for by staff and volunteers at Portsmouth Greyhound Trust, are looking for a loving forever home in which to spend their retirement. Greyhounds make fantastic pets and, contrary to their reputation as supreme athletes, love nothing more than to curl up on the sofa. They require two short walks a day and are extremely affectionate and lovable dogs who make the perfect pets for couples, families, children and those living on their own. The five greyhounds looking for their forever home in Portsmouth are: