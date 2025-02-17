Portsmouth swimmers urged to dive into swimathon

Portsmouth pool-lovers are being urged to make a splash for good causes this spring by signing up for Swimathon 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sponsored event – the world’s biggest annual fundraising swim – is returning to pools across the region from 28-30 March, including:

· Havant Leisure Centre, Civic Centre Road, Havant.

· Gosport Leisure Centre, Forest Way, Gosport.

Making a splash: Swimming legend, Duncan Goodhew MBE, is urging people across Yorkshire to sign up for Swimathon 2025 to raise vital funds for Cancer Research UK, the end of life charity Marie Curie and Swimathon Foundation. Dive in at swimathon.org.

· Fareham Leisure Centre, Park Lane, Fareham.

· Hamble Sports Complex, Satchell Lane, Hamble.

· Taro Leisure Centre, Penns Place, Petersfield

Swimmers of all ages and abilities are being encouraged to take the plunge and raise money for Cancer Research UK, the end of life charity Marie Curie and Swimathon Foundation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s a variety of individual challenges to choose from - from 400m up to a supercharged Triple 5k – or teams of 2-5 people can take part in a 1.5k or 5k relay.

Anyone who can’t make one of the organised sessions can sign up to MySwimathon and, between 21 March–6 April, choose a distance, time and venue that suits them to play their part and complete their swim.

Swimathon President and Olympic gold medallist, Duncan Goodhew MBE, hopes to inspire people to enjoy the benefits of swimming, while making a real difference to people across the UK.

He said: “Every year at Swimathon I meet incredible people with incredible stories; those who are swimming for the first time, those that are swimming in memory of a loved one, those that are swimming unimaginable distances, those that are recovering from cancer, or those that are facing a terminal illness - and I know this year will be no different.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Everyone has their own story and everyone can set their own Swimathon challenge. You just have to be you; whatever your ability, whatever your age, whatever your drive. To me, everyone is a Swimathon star!”

Since 1986, when Swimathon started as an initiative to increase the number of people swimming at local authority pools, more than 750,000 swimmers have taken part raising over £55 million for a variety of nominated charities.

Cancer Research UK spokesperson for Hampshire, Elisa Mitchell, said: “Swimathon is such a great way to encourage people to dip their toe in the water and get swimming. It really doesn’t matter if you’re not the fittest or the fastest, because there’s no greater motivation for taking part than helping to support causes that are close to the hearts of so many.

“Nearly one in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime but, through challenges like Swimathon, all of us can help beat it. That’s why we’re urging swimmers to grab their caps and costumes, raise money and help our scientists to keep making new discoveries and breakthroughs. Together, we are beating cancer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Events Manager for Marie Curie, Hannah Grant, said: “Swimathon is a fun and family friendly way for people to take on a new challenge and raise money for a good cause. Every five minutes, someone in the UK dies without the care they need. No matter what your ability, just by heading down to your local pool this March you can raise money to help Marie Curie continue to bring expert palliative and end of life care to more people, whatever their illness.”

Five or 10 week training plans are available for all challenges on the Swimathon website.

Sign up now at swimathon.org