Portsmouth Tech & Cultural Summit 2025; brings innovation, awards and community together

Portsmouth is set to host an unprecedented gathering of innovators, cultural leaders, and community champions as the Portsmouth Tech and Cultural Summit 2025 takes centre stage on Saturday, September 6, at the John Pounds Community Centre. Convened by Anuoluwapo Gabriel, founder and CEO of Portsmouth Tech and Cultural Hub, the summit will bring together voices shaping the future of technology and culture under the theme “Navigating Digital Frontiers: AI, Safety & Communities in the Modern Business World.”

The summit will feature keynote addresses, panel discussions, hackathon and ideation pitches, and live awards celebrating individuals and organisations making a lasting impact in Portsmouth and beyond.

Speakers include industry experts from organisations such as Google, Barclays, and the University of Portsmouth, alongside community leaders and entrepreneurs driving meaningful change. Notably, the awards ceremony will be presented by the Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress of Portsmouth, highlighting the significance of recognising local innovation and cultural contributions.

Reflecting on the event’s mission, Anuoluwapo Gabriel said: “The summit is about technology and community. We want to showcase Portsmouth’s creativity, diversity, and resilience while also exploring how innovation and technology can serve our communities. For us, the highlight is celebrating the incredible individuals and organisations making a real impact in Portsmouth and having the Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress present the awards makes this recognition even more special.”

Speakers and organisers for the Portsmouth Tech & Cultural Summit 2025, taking place on September 6 at the John Pounds Community Centre.

Organised by the Portsmouth Tech and Cultural Hub, the summit builds on the success of its inaugural edition, continuing its mission to bridge technology with community growth, cultural inclusion, and future-focused opportunities for all.

The event is open to the public, with registration linked to donations in support of community initiatives. Attendees can expect not only expert insights and networking opportunities but also music, games, and interactive sessions designed to engage and inspire.

The Portsmouth Tech and Cultural Summit 2025 is more than a conference, it is a celebration of the city’s spirit, resilience, and creativity. By uniting technology and culture under one roof, the summit aims to make Portsmouth a model city for inclusive innovation and cultural advancement.