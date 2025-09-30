Portsmouth to Dance in Style with Nikita Kuzmin in Burn the Floor: Supernova

Portsmouth audiences are in for a spectacular evening of dance on 27th June 2026 as Nikita Kuzmin takes centre stage at the Kings Theatre in Burn the Floor: Supernova.

Known for his show-stopping performances on Strictly Come Dancing, Nikita brings charisma, energy, and technical brilliance to one of the UK’s most exhilarating dance productions.

Under the direction of BAFTA award-winning choreographer Jason Gilkison, Supernova reinvents classic dances such as the Viennese Waltz, Paso Doble, and Samba, combining high-energy choreography with daring lifts, intricate footwork, and captivating storytelling. Audiences will be treated to a thrilling evening of rhythm, passion, and theatricality, performed by a global cast of multi-disciplined dancers and sensational live vocalists.

The Kings Theatre, with its rich history and elegant design, provides the perfect setting for Portsmouth audiences to experience this world-class production. Nikita Kuzmin’s magnetic performance ensures that every moment sparkles with energy, intensity, and show-stopping spectacle.

Tickets are available now through the Kings Theatre box office, offering a rare opportunity for local audiences to enjoy a night of world-class dance.

For more tour dates, please check out the full information here www.nikitasupernova.uk.