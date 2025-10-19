Portsmouth to host rare Halloween screening of Soviet horror classic VIY — with live music in support of Ukraine

This Halloween, Making Waves Film Festival presents a one-of-a-kind cinematic experience inside the historic Treadgolds Building, Portsea.

On Friday 31 October, audiences are invited to two immersive screenings of VIY (1967), the first Soviet horror film, accompanied by a live musical re-score by local sonic artist Rusty Sheriff and haunting performances from the Two Colours Ukrainian Choir.

The venue will be transformed into an 18th-century haunted chapel, setting the stage for a night of eerie folklore, supernatural suspense, and cultural celebration. Based on Nikolai Gogol’s chilling tale, VIY is a cult classic praised for its “wonderful cinematography and excellent special effects” (IMDb).

Roy Hanney, Making Waves Film Festival Director said: “When audiences step into the Treadgolds Building this Halloween, they will not simply watch a film. They will enter a circle of chalk, just as Khoma Brut does in Gogol’s story, and face the spirits that gather in the dark.

The Witch in VIY

This is not just a horror film, it’s a Ukrainian story being reborn as an immersive live performance. It’s a celebration of culture, identity, and the power of stories to survive.”

The event features live music from the Two Colours Ukrainian Choir, founded by Olena Ivanchuck, a professional singer and music educator who relocated to Hampshire in 2022 due to the war in Ukraine. Since then, Olena has established three choirs across the region, offering displaced Ukrainian women a creative outlet and sense of community.

Proceeds from the event will go to support Ukraine, making this not only a thrilling night out but also a meaningful act of solidarity.

Event Details:

The transformed witch rises in VIY

📍 Treadgolds Building, Portsea

🕔 Screenings at 5:45 PM & 7:30 PM

🎟️ Tickets from £18 at makingwavesfilmfestival.com/viy-rusty-sheriff