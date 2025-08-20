Portsmouth to Host Third Annual Suicide Awareness Event

“Let’s Get Talking About Suicide” Portsmouth, UK – 6 September 2025 – Every year in the UK, more than 6,000 lives are lost to suicide. The ripple effect on families, friends, colleagues, and communities is profound, leaving behind unanswered questions and lasting grief.

On Saturday 6 September 2025, Portsmouth will host the third annual “Let’s Get Talking About Suicide” awareness day, a free public event dedicated to breaking the stigma surrounding suicide, encouraging open conversations, and highlighting the support available for those affected. A family event to embrace what life has to offer.

Running from 10am to 4pm, the event will feature a diverse programme including:

Access to support services and community groups offering advice and resources

Wellbeing Walks- provided by John from Solent Original Walks

The Wellbeing Revolution Zone, with creative workshops, exercise sessions, and an ice bath experience designed to support mental and physical wellbeing

Guest speakers sharing personal stories and inspiration, including Duke Harrison, Hannah Murray, Laura Belbin, Sammie Burr, Ice Bath Harry, and Tyler Cruz

Creative Zone - opportunity to indulge in creative activities

Memorial place to honour those lives lost, featuring music, art, and living tributes

A dedicated survivors' Place, offering comfort and connection for those impacted by suicide and ill mental health

you are enough

The event is organised by Sarah Mitas who lost her father to suicide at the age of 13, with the mission of ensuring others do not feel alone in their pain.

“Loosing my father Richard Dobson has paved my life to never want others to feel the pain of loss by suicide and for those suffering to seek support. By encouraging honest conversations, providing support, and creating hope, we can work together towards making Portsmouth a zero-suicide city.”

This year’s event also serves as a prelude to the Baton of Hope organised by Lara Kynvin which arrives in Portsmouth later in September as part of a nationwide movement to reduce suicide and promote awareness.

Event Details:

Sparks and Seeds capturing hearts with bubbles

Location: Victoria Park, Portsmouth

Date: Saturday 6th September 2025

Time: 10:00am – 4:00pm

Admission: Free, open to all