Portsmouth's Amba Tremain Wows the Stockton & Lincoln Blues Festival Crowds

Portsmouth’s Amba Tremain Band had a very busy weekend appearing at the two Blues, Rhythm & Rock Festivals held in the Stockton Arts Centre on Saturday and The Drill Hall in Lincoln on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The band had a great start to the year when they were announced winners of the ‘Introducing Stage’ at the 2025 UK Blues, Rhythm & Rock Festival, that took place at the beginning of the year at the Winter Gardens, Blackpool.

As Amba commented ‘This was our first time playing the Stockton and Lincoln Blues, Rhythm and Rock festivals and honestly, we were blown away with warmth, support and love the audience members showed to us across both days. Stephen and the Solid Entertainment’s team are just the best people to work with and every act they put on blew us away.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The blues scene is actually quite broad and I felt so at home bringing my more soulful set to the table. But everyone who performed brought their own flavour and made for a truly diverse weekend. We had the pleasure of playing in Blackpool at the start of this year and with this weekend being so great, we can’t wait to play some more Northern shows now.’

Amba Tremain Band live at Lincoln Blues Festival (photo by Chris Roberts/Widerview Visual Media)

The band line-up was Amba Tremain (vocals), Col Lewis (drums), Liam Robins (guitar), Ben Corner (guitar) and Nick Bowley (Bass).

With Amba’s band taking to the stage they gave us a selection of styles from soul, blues and funk all with Amba’s great vocal lead.

They started with a heavier number with ‘Yeah’ and followed with ‘Keep me Running’ with its heavy funky beat and soulful vocals from Amba

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was followed by a new track with ‘Call Me’ with a more soulful and funky sound with passionate vocals from Amba.

Amba Tremain Band live at the Lincoln Blues Festival (photo by Chris Roberts/Widerview Visual Media)

After all the classic songs that Amba listens to here was another soul based classic song with bluesy guitars with ‘No One Like You’

The band are very tight with great guitar work from both Liam & Ben, supporting Amba’s vocals underpinned with the solid rhythm section of Col on drums and Nick on bass. ‘How Do you Feel’ from recent EP ‘Magic’ with its up-tempo funky beat with strong vocals from Amba supported by Col with his heavy drumming.

‘Breathe’ was a heavier and funky number with a slower tempo, with Amba’s vocals filling it out on top, with some nice harmonies - a great love song. Followed by a bit of funk with

‘Voodoo’ with Amba’s plaintive vocals

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amba Tremain Band Live at Lincoln Blues Festival (photo by Chris Roberts/Widerview Visual Media)

The set was finished with the title song from EP ‘Magic’ with slower its blues soul style with lovely soaring vocals from Amba, and ‘With a Little Help From My Friends’ the Joe Cocker version of the classic Beatles song.