Prostate cancer awareness musical event at Newtown House Hotel

On Easter Sunday (April 20) the brainchild of local sound technician Roy Firman will take place, an all-day Charity Musical Festival at the Newtown House Hotel, Hayling Island, alongside musicians Richard Andrews (recently diagnosed with prostate cancer) and Gary O’Connor, plus others, with huge thanks to Sarah Henderson for hosting the event, in aid of raising awareness for the need for men to regularly check for prostate cancer, which can be done just with a simple blood test (PSA test)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah said: “I am delighted to be hosting this event for such a great cause, something close to my heart as well, hoping that plenty of people will come along and enjoy the venue and great music whilst helping men to help themselves with their health.”

The event will include music of all genres from Karen Barnett and the Fine Voice chorus to Irish and contemporary music by the Plastic Shamrocks to the blues of King Rollo & Fraser Harper, the alternative/indie rock of the Repeat Offenders plus others including The Prostate Gland Band with Richard and Gary, great fun

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event starts at 1pm and goes onto 10pm with special guests and a raffle as well as information about all that is prostate

details of the event

So come along and listen to some great music, of all different styles, in a wonderful venue, which serves roast dinners from 12pm until 6pm (booking a table is essential) but with other foods in the garden (BBQ or hot dogs) on the day weather permitting, with the emphasis on family entertainment and fun, all sponsored, with huge thanks from event main sponsor, Snows Toyota

Final word from Richard: “To all men aged 50 and over, this event is to raise awareness that prostate cancer exists, that it can be challenged by taking personal responsibility and getting a PSA test; nobody is exempt."

Tickets are £5 in advance and can be obtained from 02392 466131