Prostate cancer awareness musical event at Newtown House Hotel
Sarah said: “I am delighted to be hosting this event for such a great cause, something close to my heart as well, hoping that plenty of people will come along and enjoy the venue and great music whilst helping men to help themselves with their health.”
The event will include music of all genres from Karen Barnett and the Fine Voice chorus to Irish and contemporary music by the Plastic Shamrocks to the blues of King Rollo & Fraser Harper, the alternative/indie rock of the Repeat Offenders plus others including The Prostate Gland Band with Richard and Gary, great fun
The event starts at 1pm and goes onto 10pm with special guests and a raffle as well as information about all that is prostate
So come along and listen to some great music, of all different styles, in a wonderful venue, which serves roast dinners from 12pm until 6pm (booking a table is essential) but with other foods in the garden (BBQ or hot dogs) on the day weather permitting, with the emphasis on family entertainment and fun, all sponsored, with huge thanks from event main sponsor, Snows Toyota
Final word from Richard: “To all men aged 50 and over, this event is to raise awareness that prostate cancer exists, that it can be challenged by taking personal responsibility and getting a PSA test; nobody is exempt."
Tickets are £5 in advance and can be obtained from 02392 466131