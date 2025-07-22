Radio Control Off Road Buggy Racing: UK National Championship!
Radio Control Off Road Buggy Racing: UK National Championship!
9th and 10th August -> at Swanmore College SO32 2RB
Free to attend and watch, it's quite the spectacle for motorsports enthusiasts of all ages.
Onsite parking, trackside catering.
Qualifying from 10am-4pm.
Racing Finals from 4pm – 6pm.
2wd Buggies on Saturday 9th Aug.
4wd Buggies on Sunday 10th August.
UK, European, and World Champions competing for glory!
Titchfield Off Road Club Hants (TORCH) is a radio control car racing club with a 40 year history in the local area.
We have members from aged 7-70. New members and interested parties welcome!
Find us online:
Facebook: Titchfield Off Road Club Hants
Instagram: torch_racing
Web: Torchracing.co.uk
See You Trackside!