GET READY FOR ADRENALINE OVERLOAD! UK's fastest RC Car Racers take over Torch at Swanmore College on 9-10 Aug! SO32 2RB, all spectators welcome! Who will be the champion? See you trackside!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Radio Control Off Road Buggy Racing: UK National Championship!

9th and 10th August -> at Swanmore College SO32 2RB

Free to attend and watch, it's quite the spectacle for motorsports enthusiasts of all ages.

Come and Spectate! 9th & 10th August SO32 2RB

Onsite parking, trackside catering.

Qualifying from 10am-4pm.

Racing Finals from 4pm – 6pm.

2wd Buggies on Saturday 9th Aug.

4wd Buggies on Sunday 10th August.

UK, European, and World Champions competing for glory!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Titchfield Off Road Club Hants (TORCH) is a radio control car racing club with a 40 year history in the local area.

We have members from aged 7-70. New members and interested parties welcome!

Find us online:

Facebook: Titchfield Off Road Club Hants

Instagram: torch_racing

Web: Torchracing.co.uk

See You Trackside!