Radio Control Off Road Buggy Racing: UK National Championship!

By Matthew Keene
Contributor
Published 22nd Jul 2025, 12:43 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2025, 15:28 BST
GET READY FOR ADRENALINE OVERLOAD! UK's fastest RC Car Racers take over Torch at Swanmore College on 9-10 Aug! SO32 2RB, all spectators welcome! Who will be the champion? See you trackside!

9th and 10th August -> at Swanmore College SO32 2RB

9th and 10th August -> at Swanmore College SO32 2RB

Free to attend and watch, it's quite the spectacle for motorsports enthusiasts of all ages.

Onsite parking, trackside catering.
Come and Spectate! 9th & 10th August SO32 2RB

Onsite parking, trackside catering.

Qualifying from 10am-4pm.

Racing Finals from 4pm – 6pm.

2wd Buggies on Saturday 9th Aug.

4wd Buggies on Sunday 10th August.

UK, European, and World Champions competing for glory!

Titchfield Off Road Club Hants (TORCH) is a radio control car racing club with a 40 year history in the local area.

We have members from aged 7-70. New members and interested parties welcome!

Find us online:

Facebook: Titchfield Off Road Club Hants

Instagram: torch_racing

Web: Torchracing.co.uk

See You Trackside!

