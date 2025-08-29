REEL Cinema Fareham announce the return of senior screen and parent + baby screenings this autumn

REEL Cinema Fareham are delighted to announce the return of their popular Senior Screen and Parent + Baby screenings this autumn, offering audiences the chance to enjoy the very latest films in a relaxed, welcoming environment for just £4.99 a ticket

Both programmes are designed with community in mind - Senior Screen showings provide a social morning out with complimentary tea and biscuits, while Parent + Baby screenings allow new parents and carers to enjoy a film without worrying about little ones making noise.

This autumn’s line-up includes:

The Roses - 1 & 8 September at 11:30am

Senior Screens showing at REEL Fareham this autumn

A sharp and witty reimagining of the 1989 classic The War of the Roses, starring Olivia Colman

and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale - 15 & 22 September at 11:30am

The Crawleys return for one last chapter, as the family and their staff face a new decade of change in the 1930s.

Parent & Baby screening this autumn at REEL Fareham

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey - 29 September at 11:30am

Starring Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell, this fantastical adventure follows two strangers who

discover a way to re-live defining moments from their pasts and perhaps change their futures.

Mike Willis, General Manager at REEL Cinema Fareham, said:

“We’re proud to bring back Senior Screen and Parent + Baby this autumn. These screenings are

such an important part of what makes REEL unique, offering something for everyone in the

community, whether that’s a chance for parents with little ones to relax or older audiences to come together over a film and a cuppa.”

To book or find out more visit: reelcinemas.co.uk/fareham-hampshire or contact