REEL Cinema Fareham announce the return of senior screen and parent + baby screenings this autumn
Both programmes are designed with community in mind - Senior Screen showings provide a social morning out with complimentary tea and biscuits, while Parent + Baby screenings allow new parents and carers to enjoy a film without worrying about little ones making noise.
This autumn’s line-up includes:
The Roses - 1 & 8 September at 11:30am
A sharp and witty reimagining of the 1989 classic The War of the Roses, starring Olivia Colman
and Benedict Cumberbatch.
Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale - 15 & 22 September at 11:30am
The Crawleys return for one last chapter, as the family and their staff face a new decade of change in the 1930s.
A Big Bold Beautiful Journey - 29 September at 11:30am
Starring Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell, this fantastical adventure follows two strangers who
discover a way to re-live defining moments from their pasts and perhaps change their futures.
Mike Willis, General Manager at REEL Cinema Fareham, said:
“We’re proud to bring back Senior Screen and Parent + Baby this autumn. These screenings are
such an important part of what makes REEL unique, offering something for everyone in the
community, whether that’s a chance for parents with little ones to relax or older audiences to come together over a film and a cuppa.”
To book or find out more visit: reelcinemas.co.uk/fareham-hampshire or contact