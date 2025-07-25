REEL Cinemas Fareham Summer Of Blockbusters has been released

By Mike Willis
Contributor
Published 25th Jul 2025, 14:47 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2025, 15:12 BST
This summer holiday, REEL Cinemas Fareham is set to become the ultimate destination for movie lovers.

With an incredible line up featuring the highly anticipated "Superman", the adventurous "The Fantastic Four: First Steps", the animated comedy "The Bad Guys 2" there's something for everyone to experience and enjoy throughout the school holidays.

Mike Willis, General Manager of REEL Cinemas Fareham shared his excitement: "This summer is shaping up to be a fantastic time you visit your local REEL Cinema! We have a thrilling selection of films to show. We can't wait to welcome everyone to share in the magic of movies with us."

About REEL Cinemas Fareham

Located in the town centre (adjacent to the bus terminal) the REEL Cinema Fareham boasts five screens. In addition to a digital state-of-the-art audiovisual system. Book your tickets at https://reelcinemas.co.uk/fareham-hampshire

