‘Root down’ – A Photographic Exploration of Grounding and Identity at the 2024 Photo Fringe Festival

‘Root down’, a collaborative exhibition featuring the works of photographers Frankie Adams, Thaïs Verhasselt and Victor Anton, will be presented as part of the Photo Fringe Festival 2024 at LANO Yoga Studio. This exhibition will run from Friday, October 11th to Sunday, October 13th, exploring themes of grounding, identity, connection and growth through photography.

Victor Anton, a Spanish photographer and yoga student at LANO, draws inspiration from the studio’s calming energy. His work uses root vegetables as a metaphor for his journey of establishing new roots in the UK, highlighting his personal growth and the search for grounding in new places.

Frankie Adams works are influenced by Italo Calvino, Cragie Horsefield and Uta Barth. Capturing the abstracts of nature and water as a shared grounding experience rooted in 'slow time'—an expanded present where the past is a dimension within the present moment. Skinscapes on the other hand offer a shift of perceptions on individuality of society. Frankie’s work is about 'FittingInStandingOut'.

Thaïs Verhasselt, whose artistic practice is deeply intertwined with societal themes, creates photographic installations that explore identity, time and place. Using archival images of her mother and self-portraits mimicking yoga postures, Thaïs creates a visual essay that connects the metaphor of the 'motherland' with personal identity and the passage of time. Her background in education fuels her collaborative approach to art, merging the personal with the collective.

'Root down' exhibition poster displaying a dark background with hands holding spring onions

In the spirit of grounding, the artists invite the viewers to engage fully with the exhibition by taking off their shoes, feeling the ground and connecting with the space.

Exhibition Details:Preview: Friday, October 11th, 2024 – 7:30 PM to 9:30 PM (Drinks will be served)

Venue: LANO Yoga, 10 Elm Grove, Southsea, PO5 1JG

Opening Hours:Saturday, October 12th, 2024 – 3:00 PM to 7:00 PMSunday, October 13th, 2024 – 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM

For more information about the Photo Fringe Festival events visit the following link: https://2024.photofringe.org/exhibitions/root-down