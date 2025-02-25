Rowans Hospice Havant retail shop to be transformed into a charity craft shop

Rowans Hospice is delighted to announce an exciting transformation of its Havant retail shop into a dedicated craft store, offering a treasure trove of crafting materials, handmade goods, and creative inspiration.

The revamped store is set to officially open its doors on Friday, March 21, at 10am, inviting craft enthusiasts, hobbyists, and the local community to explore a brand-new shopping experience while supporting hospice care.

The new Rowans Craft Shop will stock an extensive range of craft supplies, including fabrics, wool, knitting and crochet accessories, art materials, and upcycling essentials. Located on West Street, the shop will be open Monday to Saturday, 9:30am to 4:30pm.

Katie Green, Head of Retail at Rowans Hospice said: “We are thrilled to be transforming our Havant Retail shop in to a craft haven where local craft enthusiasts can come and find some real crafting treasures at amazing prices!”

Rowans Hospice Craft Shop - CowplainRowans Hospice Craft Shop - Cowplain
Rowans Hospice Craft Shop - Cowplain

Rowans Hospice’s 16 shops and online Ebay are a fundamental source of income to the running of the Hospice, the income made through these shops equates to nearly one third of the total £7.8 million needed to fund Rowans Hospice.

This shop will have the support of specialist craft volunteers, and Rowans Hospice is calling out to any craft enthusiasts who could dedicate a few hours a week in supporting the shop. If you or someone you know could support our Havant Craft Shop, fill out our application form - https://www.rowanshospice.co.uk/online-application-form-volunteers/

