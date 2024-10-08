Rowans Hospice is hosting a Firewalk at the Great Barn in Titchfield to raise funds for the Hospice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rowans Hospice is excited to announce its upcoming Firewalk, which dares participants to walk on hot coals, challenging their mind, fears and courage. The event is taking place on Friday, 08 November 2024, from 5:30pm to 8:30pm at The Great Barn in Titchfield.

Participants will be given the opportunity to walk barefoot across a bed of red-hot embers, guided by expert firewalking professionals who will ensure all participants are trained and prepared for the challenge. The Firewalk offers a unique opportunity to overcome fears, push personal boundaries, and show support for Rowans Hospice.

This is a sponsored event with the aim of raising vital funds for the Hospice. Spaces are limited to 80 participants (over 18’s only). For a ticket price of £24, firewalkers will receive a 90-minute seminar talk to prepare them for the challenge, a Rowans Hospice t-shirt, a certificate and refreshments. All firewalkers are encouraged to raise a minimum of £150 for their sponsorship, which will directly support the work of Rowans Hospice. Participants will also be able to bring spectators with them on the night to support them through the challenge.

Doors for the event will open at 5:30pm, with the 90-minute preparation seminar starting at 6:00pm. Spectators can arrive at the Great Barn from 6:30pm. The event will finish at 8:30pm.

Firewalk for Rowans Hospice

"We are absolutely to announce our Firewalk! This is an amazing opportunity for anyone looking to challenge themselves either in memory of a loved or simply in support of the Hospice." said Yvonne Penny-Filewod, the Charity's Head of Fundraising and Marketing. "We are looking forward to welcoming participants and spectators to the beautiful the Great Barn in Titchfield for this unforgettable evening."

All contributions to the Firewalk play a vital role in enabling Rowans to continue providing crucial support to people affected by life-limiting illnesses in Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham, Havant, Petersfield, Waterlooville and surrounding areas.

For more information, visit the Rowans Hospice website: https://www.rowanshospice.co.uk/event/firewalk/Event photos, as well as the event poster can be downloaded here: Photos