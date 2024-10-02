Rowans Hospice launches "Make A Will Fortnight"

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rowans Hospice is excited to announce the return of its annual Make A Will Fortnight, taking place from Monday, 07 October to Sunday, 20 October 2024. This special two-week campaign offers individuals the opportunity to write or update their Will for a suggested donation of £250, while also making a meaningful contribution to the work of Rowans Hospice.

During Make A Will Fortnight, several generous local solicitors, including Cognitive Law, Biscoes, Larcomes, and Large & Gibson, have kindly agreed to waive their Will Writing fees and donate them directly to Rowans Hospice.

For a suggested donation of £250, participants can book an appointment with a participating solicitor of their choice to write a simple Will, ensuring their affairs are in order while making a charitable donation that supports the vital work of Rowans Hospice.

Why should you have a Will?

Having a valid Will is an essential part of planning for the future. Whether you're writing a Will for the first time or updating an existing one, it is crucial to ensure your wishes are clearly outlined. Life-changing events such as marriage, divorce, bereavement, or moving house make it especially important to keep your Will up to date. Professional advice from a solicitor ensures that your Will reflects your wishes and protects the interests of your loved ones.

Consider leaving a legacy to Rowans Hospice

You may also want to consider leaving a gift to Rowans Hospice in your Will. Legacy gifts are a vital source of income for the Hospice: Last year alone, one third of the Charity’s income was derived from Gifts in Wills. Even a small percentage of your estate can make a significant impact on the services they offer, helping Rowans to ensure that no one in our local community has to face life-limiting illness alone.

How to take part

Simply visit the Make A Will Fortnight page on the Rowans Hospice website to request an appointment with your preferred participating solicitor. The solicitor will then arrange an appointment with you. At your appointment, the solicitor will ask you for a suggested donation of £250 (for a Single Simple Will), which they will then re-direct to Rowans Hospice as a donation.

"We are extremely grateful to the local solicitors who are supporting Make A Will Fortnight by donating their fees to the Hospice,” says Yvonne Penny-Filewod, the Charity's Head of Fundraising and Marketing. “The Hospice receives only 10% of government funding, and we rely on voluntary donations to raise almost 90% of our £7.8 million running costs ourselves. This campaign not only helps individuals get peace of mind by creating or updating their Wills, but also contributes significantly to the vital work of Rowans Hospice.”

For more information, visit the Rowans Hospice website: