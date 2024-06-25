Rowans Hospice launches their Shining Stars Walk: Making Memories Glow

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shining Stars Walk is a combination of the Charity’s popular Moonlit and Starlit walks, bringing together the best of both into one, family-friendly experience. The event is a sponsored walk of either 4 or 8 miles, taking place on Saturday, 21 September 2024, from 6:00pm starting at HMS Temeraire. Adults and Children will have the opportunity to see the Spinnaker Tower and HMS Warrior by night whilst remembering a loved one and supporting the Hospice.

The evening promises a wealth of entertainment both before and during the walk, and every participant will be presented with a special Shining Stars medal upon crossing the finish line. The Historic Dockyard will also be opening its doors, inviting all participants to visit HMS Warrior and to light a candle and take a few moments of reflection, remember their loved ones on the deck of the ship.

All participants are encouraged to come wearing something fun such as tutus, onesies, glowsticks or anything else fun, children are strongly encouraged to wear fancy dress.

"We are absolutely delighted to announce the date for this year's highly anticipated Shining Stars Walk, and we are delighted to have the opportunity to share this unforgettable evening with families from our local community," said Yvonne Penny-Filewod, the Charity's Head of Fundraising and Marketing. "We are looking forward to the return of familiar faces who have joined us for this event in previous years, as well as welcoming newcomers to this fantastic evening."

We invite everyone to come and enjoy a wonderful evening of celebration, whether they have a personal experience with the Hospice, or simply want to support the Charity and raise much needed funds. Participants booking their tickets before the 19 July can secure an EARLY BIRD offer with tickets being £20 per adult (17+) and £8 per child (aged 4-16), children aged 3 and under go free. After the 19 July, tickets will be £25 per adult (17+) and £10 per child (aged 4-16), children aged 3 and under go free. Tickets will include a t-shirt (adults only), glowsticks accessories (children only), refreshments after the walk and a finishers medal. Tickets can be booked via our website.

Rowans are looking to raise £50,000 via participants sponsorship and fundraising activities on the night. All contributions play a vital role in enabling Rowans to continue providing crucial support to people affected by life-limiting illnesses in Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham, Havant, Petersfield, Waterlooville and surrounding areas.

Yvonne concludes; “Rowans offers an invaluable service to the local community, helping people with life-limiting illnesses live as well as possible. By taking part in the Shining Stars Walk, you will have a fantastic evening but you will also be contributing to the sustainability of the Hospice. Join us and book your tickets today, and together we can make a meaningful difference and be here for when families need us most."