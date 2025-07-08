Running group for autistic adults launches in Portsmouth

A new monthly running group is launching in Portsmouth, offering autistic adults an inclusive and supportive space to enjoy running, build confidence, and boost wellbeing.

For both seasoned runners and those just getting started, the sessions are being delivered by registered charities BH Live and Autism Hampshire.

The free sessions will be delivered by BH Live Active instructors and Autism Hampshire’s Serendipity Community Group Co-ordinators.

They are designed to be inclusive, friendly, and supportive offering autistic adults the opportunity to enjoy running in a supportive environment, at their own pace and on their own terms.

Mountbatten Leisure Centre athletics track

Launching on 14 July 2025, the sessions will take place every month from 11am to 12pm on the athletics track at Mountbatten Leisure Centre. All attendees must register in advance by emailing [email protected].

All fitness levels are welcome. People who need 1-2-1 support are welcome to bring someone along with them, including a support worker, carer, friend or family member.

Mountbatten Leisure Centre is operated by BH Live in partnership with Portsmouth City Council.

On behalf of BH Live, Carla Earle, Portsmouth’s Community Sports Manager, shared;

“We are pleased to be working with Autism Hampshire to deliver these community running sessions and encourage more people to enjoy the benefits of being active. It’s so important to ensure that autistic adults feel welcome and recognised within sport and leisure spaces. We hope that this new session encourages more residents across the city to discover the benefits of running, meet people, and have a positive experience.”

Sessions are accessible to registered members of Autism Hampshire’s Serendipity Community Groups, which are a great way for autistic adults to meet in a supportive and non-judgmental setting.

Each group is welcoming and encourages new members to join and participate in any way they feel able to.

Autism Hampshire’s Head of Community Services, Cheryl Claxton, said;

“We already have specialist groups for art, drama, and walking - designed for people who want a more specific focus. So we’re delighted to now add running to that list. It’s also a real pleasure to be collaborating with BH Live to promote greater inclusion in sport and leisure.

“Our groups are welcoming, flexible, and free from judgment. Our teams at Autism Hampshire are here to support autistic people, their families and professionals so if you're interested in this group - or any of our others - we’re here to help and would love to hear from you.”

More information on the community groups, upcoming sessions, and how to register can be found at AutismHampshire.org.uk/Serendipity.

For more information on facilities and opening times, visit bhliveactive.org.uk/mountbatten.