Salvation Army opens its doors to celebrate 140 years of service in Gosport

By Tim Johnson
Contributor
Published 24th Feb 2025, 16:29 BST
Updated 25th Feb 2025, 11:48 BST

The Salvation Army in Gosport is open to all as it celebrates 140 years of service to the town. A scratch choir will offer song to the Mayor, Jona's whale will put in an appearance and football and hot food will help keep the fun going.

On Saturday, March 1, the hall in Crossways will be open to all visitors between 10am and 2pm. Another special feature will be a display looking at The Salvation Army's origins and arrival in Gosport will focus on the ways the church and charity has served - and continues to reach out to the community.

The scratch choir - open to all - will practise between 11am and 12noon and will perform on Sunday morning to the Mayor, Councillor Richard Earle, and the other special guests, the national leaders of The Salvation Army, Commissioners Paul & Jenine Main.

Jonah's Whale will be the big craft project in the rear hall, while outdoors the Salvation Army emergency services van will be providing drinks and food.

Football will take place on the multi use games area on the site.

