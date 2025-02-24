Salvation Army opens its doors to celebrate 140 years of service in Gosport
On Saturday, March 1, the hall in Crossways will be open to all visitors between 10am and 2pm. Another special feature will be a display looking at The Salvation Army's origins and arrival in Gosport will focus on the ways the church and charity has served - and continues to reach out to the community.
The scratch choir - open to all - will practise between 11am and 12noon and will perform on Sunday morning to the Mayor, Councillor Richard Earle, and the other special guests, the national leaders of The Salvation Army, Commissioners Paul & Jenine Main.
Jonah's Whale will be the big craft project in the rear hall, while outdoors the Salvation Army emergency services van will be providing drinks and food.
Football will take place on the multi use games area on the site.