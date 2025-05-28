Sculpture at Beaulieu returns this summer with a collection of impressive pieces from award-winning sculptors.

From the 13th June to 14th September 2025, Sculpture at Beaulieu will bring together an eye-catching collection of over 150 thought-provoking works, presented within Beaulieu’s historic grounds against the backdrop of the New Forest. There will be an impressive range of pieces to suit all tastes, encompassing a diverse choice of materials, methods and styles. Sculptures will be for sale with prices to suit a range of budgets starting from just £100.

Some of this year’s sculptors are new to Sculpture at Beaulieu and others return with new pieces to show. A highlight of this year’s show is Robert Marshall's ‘Collateral Damage’. The evocative piece is a front door which he salvaged from a house bombed during the conflict in Ukraine. The scorch marks can still be clearly seen on the upper section, and the bomb blast has mangled the locks. The door has been mounted on a pile of rubble and is said to represent the safety people have at home.*

This year, one of the exhibition’s Featured Sculptorsinclude Suzie Marsh, whose animal sculptures have gained great acclaim over the last 3 decades, giving her a loyal following both in the UK and overseas. Her work reflects her love for animals, and she often produces work to aid animal charities, as well as undertaking private and business commissions including the public installation of Nelson the Seal at Looe Harbour in her hometown of Cornwall.

Adrian Bates, also a featured sculptor, has been a maker in clay for 25 years, and has developed a close understanding of how to push the material to its limits and construct forms which have real impact in a garden landscape. Chris Johns joins the line-up, bringing along his engineered metal works inspired by engineering and craft processes with an emphasis on mechanisms, structure and materiality.

Dorset-based Ted Edley utilises his automotive background to craft intricate sculptures from steel, copper, brass, aluminium, and unconventionally found objects. Ted produces truly one-of-a-kind creations by merging elements of the natural world with industrial influences and a distinct punk ethos. Concluding the list of Featured Sculptors is Jemma Gowland who creates expressive and detailed porcelain figures exploring upbringing and attitude. The figures show girls dressed for display, as a plaything, entertainment, or ornament, but the work also describes strength, attitude, sisterhood, and resistance.

Curators David Waghorne and Kate McGovern said: “We are pleased to be back for a fourth year at Beaulieu. Once again, every piece has been carefully selected to complement its setting. There will be an eclectic mix of work to be seen, from figurative sculptures and abstract pieces to key signature pieces.”

“All the work is also curated to suit most gardens and is across a range of prices to suit all budgets. With its own special atmosphere, the gardens and surroundings of Palace House provide a trail of interest and delight that includes the indoor galleries inside the house itself.“

Head of Marketing Rachael Goldstraw shares Beaulieu’s excitement: “We are delighted to welcome the Sculpture at Beaulieu exhibition back again. As in previous years there is a real mix of stunning pieces from the sculptors, and we are certain our day visitors, as well as sculpture enthusiasts, will enjoy exploring the exhibition through the summer months.”

All of the information about this year’s sculptors and their sculptures is available at www.beaulieu.co.uk/events/sculpture-at-beaulieu/.

Sculpture at Beaulieu is included in a general admission ticket to Beaulieu which also includes the National Motor Museum and their latest displays. Visitors can also explore Palace House, where a selection of newly refurbished rooms are open to the public for the first time this year, new interactive attraction We Had One of Those, 13th-century Beaulieu Abbey, Monorail, Secret Army Exhibition, Brabazon Restaurant and Little Beaulieu, the adventure play area.

Visit www.beaulieu.co.uk for more information.

*Please note this piece will be arriving to Sculpture at Beaulieu on the 17th June.

1 . Contributed Sculpture at Beaulieu - Jemma Gowland - Three Princesses Blue Mountain Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Sculpture at Beaulieu - Adrian Bates - Mobius Black Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Sculpture at Beaulieu - Suzie Marsh - 3 Pygmy Goats Photo: Submitted Photo Sales