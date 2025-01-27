Sell-out rock ‘n’ roll show That’ll Be The Day set off on their anticipated Spring Tour
Coming to Portsmouth this Saturday 1st February is the hit, sell-out show That'll Be The Day. The spring tour of this renowned production will have its time-tested formula, with old favourites as well as exciting new additions, making it a show for both old and new fans alike.
With songs covering The Ronettes, The Beatles, Cliff Richard, ABBA, Tom Jones, Barbara Dickson, and Elaine Paige, That’ll Be The Day delights and thrills audiences with its blast-from-the-past performances.
Packed full of over 60 nostalgic hits and mind-blowing musical accompaniment from the multi-talented band, the show promises all the hit songs known and loved across the globe, and timeless treasures some may have forgotten. In addition to the music, That’ll Be The Day delves into the cultural soul of the past, journeying audiences through the period’s most iconic comedy sketches, adverts, and more, for an evening of time travel through one of music’s golden eras.
That’ll Be The Day has raised over £1million for Childline, Make A Wish, Help for Heroes, Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation, and numerous appeals, including the Red Cross Ukraine Appeal, through post-show bucket collections.
Trevor Payne, director, producer and vocalist for That’ll Be The Day comments, Join us this spring as we embark on our 39th tour, and experience an unforgettable night of rock ‘n’ roll and pop nostalgia from myself and the wonderful team. We’ve got something for everyone, from fan favourite classics to exciting new additions, and we’re thrilled to be going to so many incredible theatres around the UK. See you there!