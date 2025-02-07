Sellout Stargazing event brings hundreds to Portsmouth Historic Dockyard

Over 1000 space enthusiasts and curious visitors gathered at the Portsmouth Historic Dockyard last night for the annual Portsmouth Stargazing event.

The event, organised by the University of Portsmouth’s Institute of Cosmology and Gravitation (ICG) in collaboration with the National Museum of the Royal Navy, featured an exciting programme of short talks from leading astrophysicists and cosmologists who covered topics ranging from black holes to satellites and dark matter.

Attendees of all ages delved into the mysteries of the Universe, with telescopes offering glimpses of the night sky, interactive demonstrations of celestial navigation techniques used by sailors, exhibits showcasing the cutting edge research being done by ICG astrophysicists and hands-on activities aboard the iconic HMS Warrior, Boathouse 7 and at Action Stations.

Dr Nicolas Bonne, Public Engagement and Outreach Fellow at the University of Portsmouth, said: “This fantastic event sells out every year, proving just how much passion for science exists in our community. It’s inspiring to see people of all ages engaging with our research and enjoying the wonders of space.

“We were lucky enough to have clear skies, which meant it was the perfect evening for stargazing. Guests also explored a range of exhibits including VR experiences and lunar rover demonstrations.”

Amateur astronomers from Hampshire Astronomical Group shared their knowledge, while experts from Airbus Defence and Space and the South Downs National Park’s Dark Skies team offered unique insights into their work.

Other exhibitors included the National Museum of the Royal Navy, Seekers Create, STEM Innovation & Sniffs and Snails.

Juliette Vidal, Public Events Manager at the National Museum of the Royal Navy, said: “The event was a huge success for the museum and it’s great to have such expertise on our doorstep from the University of Portsmouth. It’s always a joy to be able to welcome so many people onboard HMS Warrior after hours, and showcase the history of stargazing and celestial navigation."