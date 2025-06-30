Shakespeare in the Garden -Much Ado About Nothing

The audience awaits.....

The Villagers Open Air Shakespeare Group will be performing Shakespeare’s comedy ‘Much Ado About Nothing’ at Hill Farm House, Droxford Road, Swanmore SO32 2PY on July 26 commencing at 6.30pm.

The Villagers Open Air Shakespeare Group will be performing Shakespeare’s comedy ‘Much Ado About Nothing’ in the garden of Hill Farm House, Droxford Road, Swanmore SO32 2PY on 26 July commencing at 6.30pm; doors open at 5.30pm Tickets still only £12 for adults and £6 for children under 16. Parking nearby with shuttle bus to venue, bring your own picnic, chairs etc.

All proceeds will again go to purchase much needed equipment for the Neo Natal Intensive Care Unit at Queen Alexandra Hospital. Last year’s event helped to purchase solar blinds for the unit.Contact Jenny (07803 299973) for tickets and further details.