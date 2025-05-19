Shared Ownership homes at The Gateway in quaint coastal town, Bexhill-On-Sea

As buyers continue to prioritise space, lifestyle, and location, The Gateway continues to be met with high demand. Offering spacious four-bedroom homes in ‘The Canterbury’ house type and quintessential coastal charm, it’s no surprise the development has proven hugely popular, with 95% of homes already sold.

Located in Bexhill-on-Sea in the heart of East Sussex, The Gateway boasts a prime seaside location. Nestled between Hastings and Eastbourne, Bexhill offers a laid-back lifestyle that really comes to life during the summer months, when locals flock to the seafront for family activities and a lively restaurant scene.

Home Reach has partnered with Linden Homes to deliver a collection of homes through Shared Ownership at The Gateway. Home Reach is one of the UK’s largest Shared Ownership schemes and is designed to make housing more affordable and accessible. The scheme allows buyers to purchase up to 75% of their home and then pay rent, from 2.75%, on the remaining share each month. Buyers then have the option to increase their shares over time by ‘staircasing’.

Melissa Toomey, Director of Sales for Home Reach, comments, “At Home Reach, we understand that buyers are looking for a great location without compromising on size. Between Bexhill’s coastal charm and the spacious design of our homes, The Gateway really embodies the needs of a range of buyers in the South. Whether moving to accommodate a growing family or simply looking for some extra space, our last remaining house type in the current phase, ‘The Canterbury’ suits so many buyer’s needs.”

The Gateway, Bexhill-On-Sea.

Thoughtfully designed, ‘The Canterbury’ homes are ready to move into, with upgraded flooring throughout, integrated kitchen appliances and turfed back gardens all included. Inside, the homes are modern yet full of character, featuring open-plan kitchen dining spaces and bay-fronted living rooms as well as a spare downstairs room for a study space or playroom at the front of the house. Further adding to the affordability of the homes, buyers can save up to 64% on their energy bills* as homes have been designed with low-cost energy efficiency in mind, featuring thermostatic radiator valves in each room and wall-mounted combi-boilers.

Just a short distance from Bexhill town centre, those at The Gateway have everything they need right on their doorstep. Just five minutes away, Ravenside Retail and Leisure Park offers a wide range of shopping and leisure options, with 13 popular high-street stores, whilst for the weekly shop, homemakers can choose from Tesco, M&S, Aldi and Lidl all close by. For weekend fun, families can enjoy games of tennis in Egerton Park, trips to seafront arcades or a range of team sports clubs at Polegrove Recreation Ground, from cricket to rugby.

During the week, parents can enjoy fast drop offs with several primary schools all within a two-mile radius of the development, such as Ofsted rated ‘Good’ All Saints C of E Primary School. For older children, choose from a selection of secondary schools or further education such as Bexhill Academy just a 6-minute drive away or the University of Brighton an hour’s drive from home.

For those looking to venture further from home, nothing feels too far away at The Gateway. With Hastings train station a short 15-minute drive away, journeys into central London take an hour and a half. Travelling through the local area is made easy via frequent bus routes such as the 53 or 90 buses from bus stops located just a 15-minute walk from home.

The Gateway, Bexhill-On-Sea.

A 50% share of a four-bedroom ‘The Canterbury’ house at The Gateway is £239,998 (FMV: £479,995).

For more information on Home Reach’s available properties, call 0203 744 0415 or visit https://www.homereach.org.uk/.

*According to the Bovis Homes website.