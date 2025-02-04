Shine a light on excellence in Portsmouth: Nominations open for Vice-Chancellor’s Awards

Nominate staff and members of the community for the University of Portsmouth's Vice Chancellor’s Awards for Excellence

People in Portsmouth are being invited to nominate University staff, graduates and other community members for the Vice-Chancellor's Awards for Excellence 2025.

The awards celebrate and recognise staff, alumni and members of the community who have made an exceptional contribution to the University, its values, its ambition and its success. They compliment the Student Impact Awards which recognise the achievements of University students and their contributions to the city and surrounding area.

Following the postponement of the awards in September last year, the University has announced a new date has been set for Tuesday 1 July 2025.

Professor Graham Galbraith with 2023 winner Dr Alison Habens - Outstanding Contribution to the Local Community

In 2023, nine awards and eight commendations were granted in recognition of staff and students who made exceptional contributions to the University and the wider community through a range of activities.

Dr Alison Habens won the Outstanding Contribution to the Local Community award. Alison proposed and delivered Portsmyth, an interactive game, tour and historical storytelling, for 2023 PortsFest. Portsmyth presented the underbelly of Portsmouth history beneath the apparently calm civic surface.

University Vice-Chancellor, Professor Graham Galbraith CBE, said: “The Vice Chancellor’s Awards for Excellence provide a fantastic opportunity to celebrate individuals who consistently go above and beyond, both within the University and across the wider Portsmouth community.

“As we strive to become one of the UK’s leading civic universities, our commitment to making a meaningful impact on the local community and region is reflected in our research, services, facilities, and the collective efforts of our staff and students.

“We invite you to join us in recognising and celebrating those who make a real difference by nominating the outstanding individuals who help shape our city and beyond.”

Vice-Chancellor’s Awards for Excellence - Categories

This year's awards - the seventh annual awards - includes 10 different award categories. The 10 award categories are:

Internationalisation

Outstanding Contribution to Environmental Sustainability

Outstanding Contribution to Equity, Diversity and Inclusion

Outstanding Contribution to the Local Community

Partnerships, Collaboration & Knowledge Exchange

Professional Services Excellence

Research Excellence

Student Experience and Outcomes

Teaching Excellence

Innovation

Details of each category and its criteria can be found on the VC Awards webpage: www.port.ac.uk/about-us/structure-and-governance/our-people/the-vice-chancellors-awards-for-excellence

If you have any questions, please contact [email protected].