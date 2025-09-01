Sleeping Beauty to enchant Portsmouth with English Youth Ballet

Audiences in Portsmouth are in for a magical treat this September when the award-winning English Youth Ballet (EYB) brings its acclaimed production of Sleeping Beauty to the Kings Theatre Portsmouth. With just three performances on Friday 5 – Saturday 6 September, this grand-scale ballet promises to enchant and inspire.

At the heart of the production is Ann Wall, starring as Princess Aurora. Born in London and raised in Wales, Ann previously danced with Ballet Cymru and English National Ballet before joining EYB as a principal ballerina.

“Being a principal ballerina with EYB means I get to perform very special roles from the classical ballets, alongside talented groups of children across the UK. It is magical to see how they progress and blossom on stage.” – Ann Wall

Dancing Aurora – A Role of a Lifetime

Ann Wall and Joshua Webb

For Ann, Aurora is one of the most special roles in ballet.

“Aurora must convey an innocent exuberance as a sixteen-year-old girl, showing endless energy balanced with calm composure. The role is technically demanding, requiring stamina across three acts. It is an incredible role and one I am so grateful to be dancing.”

Ann’s work goes beyond performance. Alongside her own training and rehearsals, she coaches young dancers, choreographs for their abilities, and helps prepare them for the stage.

A Sumptuous Ballet for All Ages

Ann Wall

EYB’s Sleeping Beauty reimagines the timeless tale with dazzling choreography, lavish costumes, and a unique storyline twist. At Aurora’s christening, celebrations are ruined by the wicked Aunt Carabosse, who casts a curse of eternal sleep. Saved by the protective Aunt Lilac, Aurora and her court are frozen in time for a hundred years until destiny unfolds with a prince’s kiss.

This spectacular staging features seven international principal dancers performing alongside 100 of the region’s finest young dancers (ages 8–18), selected from auditions earlier this year.

World-Class Talent on Stage

Joining Ann Wall are fellow principal artists James Pullen, Raphael East, Olivia Richards, Joshua Webb, Rachel Armstrong, and Scott Butterworth, whose careers span prestigious companies from San Diego Ballet to Vienna Festival Ballet.

Ann Wall

Performance Details

📍 Kings Theatre Portsmouth

📅 Friday 5 September – 7:30 PM

📅 Saturday 6 September – 2:30 PM & 7:30 PM