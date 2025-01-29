Slimming World members of Portsmouth lose 4237 stone in 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With so much in the news about weight loss injections, The Slimming World groups in Portsmouth would like to let you know that there are other options.

It goes without saying that every weight loss plan works when you follow it but it will always come down to being in a calorie deficit.

If only it was that easy. At Slimming World we know it’s so much more than the food we eat and drink. We all have a relationship with food whether it be good or bad.

This stems from our history around food. Treats and rewards for being well behaved when younger. A takeaway at the weekend as a special treat. Or even down to you can’t leave the table until your plate is clear.

Money is tight, we can’t waste food. All of these memories have gone on to make habits in our adult lives.

Slimming World has 55 years of experience in the psychology of slimming and behaviour change. And each consultant is trained to the highest standard to help their members break down those old habits and create new healthier habits that are sustainable.

We help members with all dietary requirements such as pregnant, breastfeeding and menopausal, Vegan or vegetarian members. Members who have been told they are Pre diabetic or Diabetic. Members who are cooking for families or cooking on a budget.

We encourage members to do the thinking for themselves with the most flexible weight loss plan. Which means we can continue to live our busy lives whilst learning to stay in control.

Slimming World members in Portsmouth and Havant lost a staggering 4237 stone in 2024

With 520 members losing a minimum of 10% of their body weight, which gives incredible health benefits.

And 350 members achieved their very own dream target weight, which we will continue to support them to sustain forever.

Slimming World is a healthy balanced lifestyle and we absolutely understand why so many people are turning to the weight loss injections but our biggest concern is they are not learning to make better choices or change their mindset. Which sadly could result in the weight going back on.

We would never turn anyone away from our groups who are taking the injection or who have had weight loss surgery. These are both tools when it comes to assisting weight loss and need to be used the healthy way. We believe we can help with this.

We would love to invite you to join one of our fun and friendly groups to really thrive in 2025.

Anthony’s groups are in Southsea on a Monday, Tuesday and Thursday

Chantelle’s groups are in Baffins on a Wednesday and a Friday

Emma's group is on a Thursday in Hilsea

Lacey’s groups are in North End on a Tuesday and Fratton on a Thursday

Linda runs groups on a Thursday and Saturday in Bucklands

Samantha runs groups in Leigh park on a Thursday and Bedhampton on a Saturday

Tammi runs groups in Southsea on a Wednesday, Friday and Saturday

Andi runs groups in Havant and Bedhampton on a Tuesday and Friday

With groups running from 7.30am to 7.30pm

We really hope you find a group that suits you.

We would love to support even more people to get healthy and lose weight so if you are already a member and would like to find out more about the consultant role please speak to your consultant.

Find a group that fits in around you on our website