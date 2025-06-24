Something big is coming to Portsmouth: the city gears up for the first-ever Portsmouth Fringe Festival
Designed to be both inclusive and accessible, the pilot festival will feature a wide range of events across the island—from Cosham to Southsea—with venues including Victoria Park, The Hideaway Southsea, The Wedgewood Rooms, Pitt Street Skate Park, Make Fratton, and The Green House. Many of the performances and activities will be offered on a "Pay What You Can" basis or will be entirely free to the public.
Two flagship Free Family Fringe Days will be held at Victoria Park on Saturday 26th July and Sunday 3rd August, from 10am to 3pm, offering families the chance to enjoy arts and crafts, musical theatre, outdoor workshops, and other creative activities in an open, welcoming environment.
The festival also includes innovative programming such as a "Baby Fringe", featuring comedy events that allow parents to attend with infants, as well as the humour-filled Dad Joke Bingo. A Community Creates Trail will invite local residents to turn their homes into interactive art displays, with the public voting for their favourites and a cash prize awarded to the winner. Art materials will be provided to ensure participation is open to all.
Fringe co-ordinator Kiah Stephens, part of the small but dedicated six-person team behind the event, highlighted the festival's commitment to inclusivity:
"It's an opportunity for the city to come together positively. As a Gen Z myself, it's like a breath of fresh air to see something so full of life being brought to Portsmouth. The Fringe is for everyone – even those who may not traditionally see themselves as part of the arts community."
The initiative has partnered with key cultural organisations including Portsmouth Creates, Portsmouth Pride, and the city's nine public libraries, which will be transformed into performance venues as part of the city's Year of Literacy.
Ticketing will be available for all events—including free and pay-what-you-can performances—and is expected to open prior to the festival.
As the city prepares to launch what may become an annual cultural tradition, the Portsmouth Fringe Festival 2025 is poised to make a significant impact—uniting artists, residents, and visitors in a shared celebration of creativity and community.