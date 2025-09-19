Southampton International Boat Show 2025 with Captain Jack Sparrow on the Thunder Child II

The Southampton International Boat Show got underway today, welcoming visitors to an immersive celebration of boating, watersports, and marine innovation.

Over the next 10 days, more than 100,000 attendees are expected to explore over 500 boats and watercraft, 700 brands, and a programme packed with live entertainment, hands-on experiences, and expert insights.

Coinciding with International Talk Like a Pirate Day, festivities kicked off in spectacular style as a Jack Sparrow lookalike made a dramatic entrance aboard the record-breaking Thunder Child II, with its gold-painted hull glinting in the morning sun and its speed and cutting-edge technology outshining even the Black Pearl of cinematic legend.

While shoreside, the opening ceremony officially welcomed visitors, with reality TV star Captain Jason Chambers from Below Deck Down Under cutting the ribbon alongside British Marine President Robert Parton, President Elect Lyndsay McClay, British Marine CEO Lesley Robinson, Richard Roberts, British Marine Hampshire Ambassador, Chair Matthew Beckwith, the Lord Mayor of Southampton James Baillie, and Council Leader Alex Winning.

“Few places can match Southampton’s maritime heritage,” said Leader of the Council Alex Winning. “The show continues that tradition by showcasing the very best of the marine world today, while highlighting the innovation and sustainability that will shape its future.”

Coming up over the next 10 days:

The UK’s largest boating event brings together a spectacular mix of yachts, motorboats, and watersports experiences. This year’s key attractions include:

· World Debuts: Dufour 48, Performance Marine Group’s Rascal, Hardy 45 European, Orkney Pilothouse 27, Duchy 25, Orkney Dayangler 19+, and Rebel Speedcat to name just a few.

· Iconic Feature Boats: The high-speed Thunder Child II, Pride-wrapped Landing Craft F8, Clipper 70 race yacht, 52ft Outerlimits Good Boy Vodka, and 42ft Falcon Multispark.

· Special Guests & Speakers: Captain Jason Chambers, Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, Dale Smyth, Hannah Mills OBE, Jazz Turner, and adventurer Aldo Kane.

· New Stages: Boating Academy, The Cockpit (Powerboat & RIB Magazine), Wooden Boat Stage, and Chefs Ahoy Galley Kitchen Stage, offering hands-on learning, live demos, and culinary inspiration.

· Live Music & Entertainment: Shipyard Stage performances, Scott Mills DJ set, Southampton Salty Sea Dogs, Charles Michael Duke’s Elton John Tribute, and Flash – A Queen Tribute Band. Plus, The Royal Naval Volunteer Band of HMS COLLINGWOOD.

· On-The-Water & Aerial Displays: Jack Moule, Team Endeavour Racing, Jetsurf, a Spitfire flypast, and Red Devils parachute display (weather permitting).

· Activities for All Ages: Paddleboarding, kayaking, dinghy sailing, Try-a-Boat, scuba diving, LEGO Maritime Project, and appearances by mascots including Captain Ted Funnel, Toot and Boots, and Marina the Mermaid.

· Food & Drink: Street food market, Quarterdeck Bar and Restaurant, Guinness Bar, and Bolney English Wines.

· Premium Experience: Waterside Lounge with fast-track entry, exclusive refreshments, and masterclasses.

“We’re proud to open the 56th Southampton International Boat Show,” said Lesley Robinson, CEO of British Marine. “From newcomers to veteran sailors, the show offers expert insights, interactive activities, world-class yachts, and a vibrant festival atmosphere. It’s an invitation to experience the freedom, adventure, and innovation that life on the water represents.”

The Southampton International Boat Show is open every day until 28 September, tickets online start at £29 (concessions from £23), and children aged 15 and under enter free with a paying adult.

Book your tickets and find out more here: www.southamptonboatshow.com