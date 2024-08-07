Spectacular displays and special guests at Beaulieu Supercar Weekend

On 3rd and 4th August, over 20,000 supercar enthusiasts headed to Beaulieu Supercar Weekend to see some of the world’s most exclusive and powerful vehicles on show.

With live demonstrations, awesome displays and a special guest appearance from BBC Top Gear’s The Stig, an unforgettable weekend was had by everyone involved.

Supercar Weekenders were able to admire everything from Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Maseratis and McLarens, to Porsches, TVRs, Lotus and Aston Martins up close. Drivers of eligible vehicles were invited to relax in the Drivers Marquee, sponsored by NFU Mutual New Forest, Isle of Wight and Bournemouth.

Demonstration Run at Beaulieu Supercar Weekend

A returning feature that always set hearts racing was the thrilling Demonstration Run. Cheering spectators lined the route to witness a selection of epic supercars test their acceleration and braking abilities down Beaulieu’s scenic Chestnut Avenue. Thanks to Big Screen Sponsor Apogee, the live Demonstration Runs were also broadcast on the Arena.

An exquisite Shelby Cobra was among the remarkable line-up of supercars taking part in the Demonstration Runs. The machine was put through its paces on both days by special guest, The Stig. The elusive figure showed off some impressive driving skills while the lucky winners of a recent prize draw run by BBC Studios were able to enjoy a ride in the passenger seat across both days. Top Gear fans were also able to enjoy a free meet and greet with The Stig throughout the weekend.

Another exciting display that drew the crowds was the Supercar Sound-Off, in which a variety of stunning supercars competed for the loudest cheer by revving their powerful engines. The winner of the Sound-Off trophy for Saturday was a Lamborghini Huracán STO, while on Sunday a Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 was named champion.

In addition to the incredible supercars showcased around the site, the lawns of Palace House hosted an exclusive display of Prestige & Hypercars. Among them was the iconic Koenigsegg Agera S ‘Green Goblin’, one of only five in existence, a Lexus LFA,a Ferrari Enzo and a McLaren Senna alongside classic vehicles such as the Aston Martin DB5 and the Lamborghini Miura. Joe Macari also brought a selection of cars including an Aston Martin Valkyrie, a Porsche Carrera GT and a Porsche 918 Spyder. A number of off-road supercars were also on show including the Porsche 911 Dakar, the Ariel Nomad and the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato. On the Sunday, supercar enthusiasts were also treated to the addition of the McLaren Speedtail,McLaren’s fastest model to make with a top speed of 250mph and maximum power of 1036 bhp.

Long-time event supporter Brookspeed showcased an impressive line-up of supercars and their racing counterparts in their From Road to Race display. Their dazzling collection included McLaren and Porsche and even a Daytona Cobra. Brookspeed also took part in daily Q&A sessions, discussing their involvement in motorsport through the years as well as their work on the National Motor Museum Trust’s restoration of the Sunbeam 1000hp. Young driver Oscar Stockley-King joined the discussion, sharing his experience of how to get into motorsport from a young age.

Sporting Bears also returned to Supercar Weekend with a selection of their supercars. Once again, the club hosted an exciting raffle to win a seat in one of their supercars during the Demonstration Runs, with all proceeds going to children’s charities.

Showgoers were able to enjoy a range of interactive displays, including a thrilling F1 Racing Simulator in which participants could experience two virtual high-speed test laps of the Bahrain circuit with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton at the wheel.

A number of car clubs were in attendance throughout the weekend, with members able to catch up and appreciate each other’s vehicles. The event also attracted some supercar influencers, including popular Youtuber and automotive photographer Thomas Howarth from Horsepower Hunters who caught up with fellow enthusiasts and enjoyed the displays.

The Beaulieu Supercar Weekend will return in 2025, with dates to be announced later this year. For details on Beaulieu’s events calendar, visit www.beaulieu.co.uk/events.