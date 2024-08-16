Spectacular new Halloween Trail at Moors Valley Filled With Spooky fun for Everyone

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tickets have gone on sale for a spectacular new family-friendly spooky Halloween trail through the forest at Moors Valley in Dorset.

Join your family and friends to wander from dusk into darkness at Moors Valley Country Park and Forest but remember, the darker it gets, the spookier it gets...

Explore the forest to discover the secret cemetery hidden in the trees, people say that it’s haunted by a ghostly undertaker and surrounded by lost souls, woodland spirits and creaking coffins.

The spine-tingling mayhem continues among the tall creeping trees as you dodge thunderstorms, wicked witches, horrible highwaymen and larger-than-life spiders…and all the time, keep an eye out for those tree demons, they are always watching!

Halloween at Moors Valley

Natalie Crabb, Recreation Ranger Manager for Forestry England at Moors Valley, said: “We are really excited about our amazing new illuminated Halloween trail and can’t wait for our visitors to see it.

“It’s a perfect Halloween outing for all the family with lots of ghoulish experiences fun and surprises to encounter to explore in as you wander through the forest.

“There are different time slots available from dusk to later evening slots so visitors can pick the one that works best for them and enjoy some amazing Halloween treats along the way. It’s going to be a great way to have some spooky fun this Halloween,” she added.

The new trail is being presented by Raymond Gubbay Ltd, a division of Sony Music.

Spider Tunnel

“We’re excited to be showcasing our brand new ‘Halloween at Moors Valley’ illuminated trail this autumn,” said RG Live’s Matthew Findlay, Director of Live Experiences

“Visitors will be enchanted by the magical illuminated trail through the forest, captivated by our cast of skilled actors, and spooked by the intricately crafted props.

“Each element has been carefully selected to deliver a high-quality, unforgettable after-dark adventure with fun thrills and chills for all,” he added.