Spine-tingling Halloween experience returns to Hampshire for 2025 half-term
A haunted forest trail is returning to the Dorset-Hampshire border this October, less than an hours drive from Portsmouth, promising a frightfully fun Halloween experience for the whole family.
The popular Halloween at Moors Valley event will run from Thursday, 23 October to Sunday, 2 November 2025, transforming the country park and forest into a magical – and mildly menacing – after-dark experience.
Organised by Forestry England in partnership with Culture Creative and RG Live, the event will feature a new range of immersive light installations and spooky scenes hidden deep within the woods.
Highlights include a haunted cemetery trail where spirits are said to roam, a ghoulish pumpkin patch, and a scarecrow with a sinister presence. Visitors will also encounter a so-called “bodysnatcher” lurking in the shadows, making for a truly eerie adventure.
The event is designed to be suitable for children and adults alike, with enough atmosphere to thrill without overwhelming younger visitors. Families are encouraged to dress in costume, and dogs are also welcome on leads.
As well as the trail itself, guests can enjoy seasonal street food including "bewitched burgers" and "freaky fries", along with hot toddies and luxury hot chocolates.
Ticket prices range from £14 to £18, and must be booked online in advance, and parking must be booked in advance with tickets. Tickets and details can be found at: rg.live/events/halloween-at-moors-valley