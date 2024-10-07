Developmental Language Disorder is a hidden but common lifelong disability that affects 1 in 14 people causing difficulties understanding and using language for no known reason. The 2024 DLDDAY theme is Speak Up for DLD, calling on the community to speak up for the needs of people with DLD at school and in the workplace. Daily life at school and work often involves talk, lots of talk. And spoken language is a barrier to learning and working for people with DLD. This is where teachers and employers can have a HUGE impact. By creating a supportive and safe environment, anxiety can be reduced and students and employees with DLD then have the space to grow and thrive. Educators and employers are encouraged to head to RADLD.org for resources on how to support people with DLD at school and work. Raising Awareness of Developmental Language Disorder (RADLD), the peak body that coordinates international #DLDday are advocating for increased recognition and support for people with DLD around the world. “People with DLD are 6 times more likely to suffer from anxiety and 3 times more likely to have clinical depression. They are also at significant risk of struggling with reading, spelling and mathematics. Although DLD is a common condition affecting many areas of life, people with DLD are unlikely to receive access to services,” said Stephen Parsons, Chairperson of RADLD. This year, the world is lighting up purple and yellow to boost awareness of DLD globally. RADLD can confirm that more than 100 landmarks are scheduled to shine bright on or around Friday 18 October 2024. Head to the Spinnaker tower on the 18th of October as it lights up in purple and yellow to raise awareness of DLD. Developmental Language Disorder Day #DLDday, now in its eighth year, is celebrated annually around the world with more than 40 countries involved.