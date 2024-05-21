Stagecoach performing arts students Portsmouth perform the King’s Theatre Southsea

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Seven students from Stagecoach Performing Arts Portsmouth took the stage at the King’s Theatre Southsea to appear in Opera International’s production of Bizets’s Carmen.

The students from the performing arts school worked tremendously hard during rehearsals to deliver a fantastic performance on Tuesday evening.

Students, between 6 and 10 years enjoyed being part of the production which dazzled with Bizet's unforgettable melodies including ‘The Toreador’s Song’, Carmen’s enticing ‘Habanera’, and Don José’s lyrical ‘Flower Song’ in a setting evoking the stunning architecture of Seville and its main square with Roman and Moorish influences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These performances are not only entertaining but also help build upon the students’ creativity, courage and skills that will stay with them for the rest of their lives.

The children who performed

Valerie Weyland, Principal of Stagecoach Portsmouth, said: “The children loved learning about the opera and being a part of a multinational company with a huge orchestra for the night.”

In the 36 years since launching, Stagecoach Performing Arts has seen more than one million students unlock their creative potential, which they will value for their whole lives. Provided with the support and dedication of such an outstanding Principal network, the students learn so much more than how to sing, dance and act. Stagecoach helps them blossom into well-rounded individuals, ready to embrace life and all of its exciting opportunities.

With a network of over 60,000 students and more than 3,000 extra-curricular Performing Arts Schools worldwide, Stagecoach aims to make a difference in its students’ lives by teaching Creative Courage for Life and many children have gone on to study and work in Performing Arts from blockbuster films to countless roles in local theatre productions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Early Stages classes are available for children aged four to six and Main Stages classes for six to 18-year-olds.