Step into a world of Folklore and Phantoms this half-term at Beaulieu

Wander the mysterious ruins of Beaulieu Abbey, before passing through Beaulieu’s vibrant autumn gardens on your way to Palace House, uncovering enchanting legends and local tales along the way. Plus, enjoy double the fun with Beaulieu’s ever-popular return for free offer, giving you two days out for the price of one*!

Pick up a map when you arrive to follow Beaulieu’s brand-new Folklore and Phantoms trail! You might begin your day out in the atmospheric Beaulieu Abbey ruins where, over 800 years ago, Monks lived, prayed and worked peacefully until 1538, when the Abbey was destroyed by order of King Henry VIII. Uncover the stories of generations who claim to still hear chanting, footsteps, and mumbled prayers from beyond the grave. Will you hear their soft and echoing voices, or catch a glimpse of hooded figures lurking within the cloisters?

Journey through Beaulieu’s glorious grounds and gardens and pay a visit to the bewitching bothy to hear tantalising tales of two notable Beaulieu characters. Legend has it that Mary Dore and Witchy White were both residents of Beaulieu in different eras, and these wise women were said to have expert knowledge in herbs and remedies, as well as being able to mysteriously shapeshift into different animals...

Then, venture down to Palace House if you dare and listen to the chilling tales of those who are said to still roam this stately home today. From beloved family pets that might send you stumbling on the stairs, to shadowy figures visible only to children, ghostly presences are often glimpsed during visits. With its rich and storied past, Palace House provides the perfect backdrop for these haunting legends to come to life, so make sure you stick around to hear spine-chilling story telling in the Portrait Gallery.

The spooky stories continue inside the National Motor Museum, where Beaulieu’s Learning Team will be telling stories from the ‘Chatty Caravan’ otherwise known as ‘Caravan for the Community’ between the 27 - 31 October. Leave time to explore their new In Focus Gallery display Pitch-up and Carry On: Caravans in war time Britain which gives an insight into the remarkable role of The Caravan Club and its members during the war and highlights stories of resilience and ingenuity.

For those after something a little less spooky in the museum, it is your last chance to see Icons of F1, an impressive display of Formula 1 cars from the 1950s to the 2020s that celebrates 75 years since the inaugural Formula 1 World Drivers’ Championship. This special display celebrates decades of technical and sporting development in motorsport and offers visitors the rare chance to see some of the most important cars from every decade up close. For an extra thrill, take a seat in a real F1 simulator and see if you’ve got what it takes to conquer the legendary Silverstone circuit. (extra charges and T&Cs apply).

Continuing the theme of motoring, Beaulieu’s latest interactive attraction We Had One of Those is a hit with kids and adults alike and adds a hands-on element to your jam-packed day out. The nostalgic exhibition brings together popular motors from the 1960s through to the 2000s, allowing visitors to sit back in the driver's seat of cars from their past, while showing the kids what cars were like ‘back in my day’. Relive those memories of road trips from the past, and make new memories to cherish forever. Newly added to the display is a 1960s Austin 1800 Land Crab, which was an extremely popular vehicle in the 1960’s and 70’s.

That’s not all, Beaulieu has endless ways to keep the kids entertained. Let imaginations run wild in Little Beaulieu adventure play area, nestled amongst the trees. Little explorers can climb through the wooden replica of Palace House, uncover hidden passageways, zoom down the zipwire and sneak through the trick bookcase, while parents take a well earned break in the family-friendly seating area. Or, why not book an extra magical addition to your day with a ride in everyone’s favourite fine-four-fendered-friend Chitty Chitty Bang Bang for a spin around the grounds (extra charges and T&Cs apply**).

Whether you’re exploring the New Forest on holiday this October half-term or simply looking for a day out with the family, Beaulieu is the ideal destination to enjoy your next together day. The additional October half-term activities are included in your general admission ticket to Beaulieu, which also covers entry to the National Motor Museum, We Had One of Those, On Screen Cars, Palace House, Little Beaulieu, Secret Army exhibition, Beaulieu Abbey, its grounds and gardens and unlimited rides on the Monorail and Veteran Bus.

With so much to see and do, visitors can make the most of the return for free offer, allowing them and their original guests to come back for an additional visit in the six days after their first visit!*

Visit www.beaulieu.co.uk for more information and to book your tickets now.

*To use the return for free offer, please collect a pass from National Motor Museum. The pass is valid for the original guests only.

**Additional charges apply with tickets bookable upon arrival. Please note rides cannot go ahead in wet weather conditions.

