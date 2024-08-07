Support local charity: Abseil the Spinnaker Tower & Join Tall Ships Youth Trust's Open Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tall Ships Youth Trust (TSYT) is excited to announce a day of adventure and excitement with its Spinnaker Tower Abseil Challenge and Open Day event on Saturday, 21 September 2024, 10am -4pm at Gunwharf Quays.

The Spinnaker Tower Abseil Challenge offers individuals a thrilling 100-metre descent down Portsmouth’s iconic Spinnaker Tower, where they can enjoy stunning views of Portsmouth Harbour, the Solent, and the Isle of Wight.

This exhilarating challenge provides not only an unforgettable adrenaline rush but also the opportunity to make a lasting difference in the lives of young people from diverse and challenging backgrounds by raising funds for this worthy cause.

Every penny raised will directly support TSYT’s life-changing voyage programme, ensuring more young people to participate.

Young people on a TSYT residential voyage

We invite everyone to join us for this exciting event and help make a difference in the lives of young people.

How to Participate

Participants can secure their place in the ‘Spinnaker Tower Abseil Challenge’ with a £50 registration fee and a commitment to raise a minimum of £200 in sponsorship. All funds raised support our vital youth development work.

Interested individuals should email [email protected] or call Hannah at 02392 832 055. Spaces are limited.

TSYT Challenger 4

Alongside the abseil challenge, TSYT will host an Open Day at Gunwharf Quays Marina from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. Members of the public are invited to take a free tour of our iconic 72ft Challenger yacht, meet our crew and young ambassadors, and learn about our important youth development work. This is a unique opportunity to see firsthand how TSYT's voyage programmes are changing young lives at sea.

The open day event is FREE for all to attend. Come along to Gunwharf Quays marina and engage with Tall Ships Youth Trust.

More than 1,200 young people benefitted from a TSYT voyage last year, 80% of whom would have been unable to participate without financial support.

TSYT and its supporters actively fundraise to make their vital youth development work accessible to all young people, through its bursary programme.

TSYT's Spinnaker Tower challenge

About Tall Ships Youth Trust (TSYT):

Tall Ships Youth Trust (TSYT) is a national youth development and outdoor learning charity that helps young people, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds, to redefine their horizons through life-changing adventures at sea.

Out on the ocean, TSYT empowers young people to realise their full potential, supporting them on their journeys into adulthood and for some, careers in the maritime sector and the blue economy.

To achieve this, TSYT operates its four iconic 72ft Challenger yachts all-year round, enabling more than 1,200 young people aged 12-25 nationwide to experience its life-changing residential voyages.

Young people on a voyage

The past 67 years has seen more than 120,000 young people benefit from a transformational journey sailing over two million nautical miles with TSYT – equivalent to sailing round the world 92 times.

To find out more about Tall Ships Youth Trust’s work, visit https://www.tallships.org/