Supported lodgings drop-in invites Portsmouth locals to help young people thrive

As part of Supported Lodgings Week 2025, Foster Portsmouth is opening its doors to anyone curious about making a real difference in a young person’s life.

Foster Portsmouth will be running a Supported Lodgings drop-in event on Thursday 13 November during Supported Lodgings Week 2025.

The event will provide an opportunity for those interested in this form of fostering to learn more about the service, and have their questions answered by our friendly team of experts.

The event, held at The Greenhouse Community Hub in Victoria Park, will include two time slots so you can join us around your work and home commitments. These will be 12-2pm and 6-7pm.

Can You Become a Carer?

We need more Supported Lodgings carers from diverse backgrounds to reflect the young people in our city. If you are 21+ and have a spare bedroom, then you can become a Supported Lodgings carer with us regardless of gender, sexuality, faith, ethnicity, marital, residential or work status.

The council welcomes all enquiries about fostering and Supported Lodgings. Portsmouth City Council’s carers come from all walks of life, and they all share the same commitment and motivation to make a positive difference to a child or young person’s life.

We offer our carers competitive fees and allowances for the young people in their care, a bespoke training programme and 24/7 support, discounts and benefits, and social activities.

Drop by to learn more about the positive impact you can make to the lives of Portsmouth’s young people.

To enquire or to arrange a 1:1 with one of our experienced team or existing Supported Lodgings carers, please contact us on 023 9283 4071 or email us at [email protected].