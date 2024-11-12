Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Portsmouth Historic Dockyard is home to the nation’s most iconic naval attractions and with a packed festive events programme, Christmas at the Dockyard is not to be missed.

Throughout December this top UK travel destination will be decking the hulls of some of the UKs most famous ships, celebrating well-loved Christmas traditions and some you may never have heard of, with a yuletide experience that takes you through the ages, from Henry VII’s court until today. Visitors are guaranteed to be wowed.

Plus, this December local visitors can benefit from a 30% off discount on an Annual Explorer pass, and roll in a trip to see Santa with a free gift for children (who are on the nice list, of course).

Here’s our round-up of highlights for anyone planning their visit.

Take on Yuletide at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard

December 1, 2024 - January 5, 2025

Time walk through Christmas past

Immerse yourself in Christmas through the decades across three historic vessels, offering captivating stories of life at sea, period decorations and activities to transport you back in time.

The Christmas adventure starts on the legendary warship HMS Warrior, adorned with lantern-lit paths and festive garlands, where visitors can join Victorian sailors in song and discover the customs that brought cheer to the crew on chilly nights.

Next, immerse yourself in the gritty atmosphere of a First World War Christmas onboard HMS M33. Amidst the echoes of wartime, experience the poignant simplicity of a soldier’s holiday, from letters sent home to modest, heartfelt celebrations that sustained morale.

Then, travel forward to a nostalgic 1950s Christmas on HMS Alliance, where the submarine is decked out in retro holiday charm. Experience the classic sights and sounds that brought comfort to the crew beneath the waves and explore how families and sailors alike celebrated the season in post-war Britain.

December 7th and 8th 2024

Visit Henry VIII’s Christmas Court

Experience the world of the Royal Tudor court at the Mary Rose Museum, with performances that mix yuletide tradition with Tudor re-enactment. The plot:

The young Henry VIII is entertaining his courtiers with lavish banquets, feasting, merriment, dancing, games and even a little jester magic! King Henry is celebrating the festive season with his Queen, Catherine of Aragon, but tensions run high as sisters and rivals Mary and Anne Boleyn join the festivities at the Royal Christmas Court.

Will the dazzling and glamourous Anne, recently returned from the French Court, catch the King's eye this Christmas? Or will her sister, fair Mary, already rumoured to be Henry’s mistress, be the favourite? And what of the neglected Queen – will Spanish tempers flare?

This live character re-enactment will bring the past to life with humour, drama and a little Christmas magic with performances throughout the weekend. Find out more here.

December 7th and 8th 2024, between 11am to 4pm.

Deck the Hulls: a Victorian Yuletide

Across December 7th and 8th Christmas on board HMS Warrior steps up a gear. Visitors can experience a heartwarming Victorian Christmas experience, including carol singing, Victorian craft-making and a meeting with Father Christmas! Join the crew as they prepare for a festive celebration in true Victorian style, transforming the ship into a winter wonderland.

Along the way, you’ll learn about the lives of those who served on HMS Warrior, as well as getting the chance to sample traditional sugar mice. At the end of your adventure, step into the Captain’s Cabin, where Father Christmas himself awaits to share a festive Victorian gift with each child.

For a taste of true Victorian holiday cheer, adults are invited to savour the Dockyard’s finest rum, while children can enjoy the flavours of a traditional dandelion and burdock.

December 21 @ 12:30 pm - 4:00 pm

A Tudor Christmas: Meet the Curator Talk and Tour Experience

Explore the magical world of a Tudor Christmas this festive season with curator, Hannah Matthews, as she takes you on a journey through Christmases past, discovering how the men of the Mary Rose would have celebrated the yuletide season.

Did the Tudors have Christmas Trees? Who was the Lord of Misrule? What is wassailing? And who ate roast boar's head decorated in gold leaf? These questions will be answered and more as you learn about the magical and often very merry traditions from the 16th century that still exist today.

This specialist talk will include a glass of mulled wine and will be followed by a behind-the-scenes tour of the museum. Tickets are limited – book now to secure your place here.