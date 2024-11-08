Talk and tour: Clipper 70 yacht tour & discovery event

Join us for a tour and talk at Gunwharf Quays to discover what it’s really like to race around the globe as Race Crew in the Clipper Race.

CALLING ALL ADVENTURERS!

Are you ready to conquer the world’s toughest oceans?

The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race is an adventure like no other. It’s a record-breaking 40,000 nautical mile race around the world on a 70-foot ocean racing yacht, and the 2025-26 edition is set to kick off next summer.

Life at Sea: Clipper 2023-24 Race

We're on the lookout for the next crew of intrepid sailors, but with no previous sailing experience required, have you got what it takes?

The Clipper Race is an event for those eager to test their limits beyond belief. Over the 29 and 30 November, we're inviting people like you to head to Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth to find out how they can take part in the next edition. Come and hear about it from someone who has been there, stared Mother Nature in the eye and taken all she can muster.

You will find out more about the selection process, training, the race, the fleet, stopovers, personal logistics and most importantly, the Race Crew. You'll either walk away inspired or scared. One thing you won't be is bored.

There's two presentations taking place over the two days, as well as the opportunity to get on board a Clipper 70 for a FREE boat tour and see for yourself where you could be living!

BOAT TOURS - Tour the Clipper 2025-26 Race 70-foot yachts at Gunwharf Quays Marina

Take a look around the Clipper 70s; stripped down ocean racing yachts departing next summer for its next 40,000nm race around the world.

Get access above and below deck. Imagine yourself at a 40-degree angle, mid-ocean and thousands of miles from land, check out the Nav Station, galley, bunks and stowage, and see where each of the 20 Race Crew live when not on deck. Above deck, take the helm or try your hand on one of the eleven winches capable of lifting the sails up the 29m [95 foot] mast.

They will be hosted by former Clipper Race crew, so this is your chance to learn everything you want to know about training, ports of call and the selection process for a wet, windy, hot and cold adventure of a lifetime.

This is a rare opportunity and FREE Entry

Find out more and sign up at: www.bit.ly/talk-and-tour-clipper-70