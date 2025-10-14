Taylor Wimpey to host ‘Dusty Shoe’ weekend event at Whiteley development

Taylor Wimpey is hosting a series of exclusive 'Dusty Shoe' events at select developments across the Southern Counties this month.

The events will offer potential buyers the perfect opportunity to explore the homes available before they are completed.

The events will take place across three developments on Saturday 18th and Sunday 19th October. Taylor Wimpey’s friendly sales team will be available to provide advice on a range of bespoke deals and packages tailored to all types of homebuyers, from first-time buyers to current homeowners.

Roz Wells, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties, said: “We are looking forward to inviting potential homebuyers to our developments this month. This opportunity allows potential homebuyers to be among the first to see these homes firsthand and visualise how it could look once completed.”

“We encourage househunters to come along to the event at their preferred development to find out about the range of incentives and offers we have available.”

Homebuyers are invited to visit the following developments on Saturday 18th and Sunday 19th October from 10am to 5pm to learn more about how Taylor Wimpey can help with their purchase:

Woodlands Chase - Curbridge Way, Whiteley, Hampshire, SO30 2PN. Explore all the available housetypes at Woodlands Chase’s latest phase, The Copse. Attendees who reserve on the day can receive an exciting technology pack upon completion, which includes a selection of goodies such as a Dyson Air Wrap and Apple MacBook Air*. One, two, three, four, and five bedroom homes are available from £295,500. https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/whiteley/woodlands-chase

To find out more about the various ways to buy a Taylor Wimpey home through its incentives and schemes, please visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/ways-to-buy

*Subject to terms and conditions