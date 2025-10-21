Taylor Wimpey to launch brand-new show home at Halloween event

Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties is inviting potential homebuyers to an exclusive launch event weekend as it opens two brand-new show homes at its Woodlands Chase development in Whiteley.

The unveiling of the show homes will take place on Saturday 1st November between 10am and 5pm. Prospective buyers can be amongst the first to get an exclusive look at what the homes have to offer as well as taking away some interior design inspiration.

The sales office will be decorated for Halloween and attendees will also be able to get their face painted, so that they can join in on the spooky festivities. A waffle cart and cupcakes will also be available for homebuyers to enjoy a sweet treat while exploring the development.

An Independent Financial Advisor will also be available at the event to provide free mortgage advice to attendees with no appointment required.

Woodlands Chase street scene

Roz Wells, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties, commented: “We are excited for the unveiling of our brand-new show homes at Woodlands Chase and are looking forward to welcoming homebuyers to the launch weekend.

“The launch also celebrates the latest phase of homes at Woodlands Chase, the Copse, which brings 74 one and two bedroom apartments, and two, three, and four bedroom houses from our brand-new house types collection. This is the perfect opportunity for visitors to tour our new housetypes and picture what life at Woodlands Chase could look like.”

The two showhomes that will be unveiled are the four-bedroom Plumdale and three-bedroom Altbury. The Plumdale is ideal for growing families, featuring two double bedrooms, one of which has an en suite, and two single bedrooms which could also be used as a home office, playroom or nursery. The three-storey Altbury has a unique, flexible layout with its ground floor featuring a kitchen/diner and a side room which could be a study or family room, while its living room is on the first floor along with a single bedroom. The top floor creates a private sanctuary for relaxation with a third bathroom and two double bedrooms, one of which has its own en suite.

Surrounded by the green Hampshire countryside, Woodlands Chase offers a scenic location with the convenience of local amenities in Whiteley, including Whiteley Shopping Centre, restaurants and leisure facilities.

The showhome launch event will take place on Saturday 1st November from 10am to 5pm at Woodlands Chase, Curbridge Way, Whiteley, Hampshire SO30 2PN. To visit the new show homes or to find out more about the properties available, pleasevisit taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/whiteley/woodlands-chase.