TEDxGosport finalises powerful storytelling speakers ahead of ticket launch

After an overwhelming response to its open call, TEDxGosport is excited to announce that following a strong pool of auditions and some intense decision-making, the speaker lineup for its inaugural event has now been finalised. The live event will take place on 16th October 2025 at Quay West Studio, with tickets going on sale from 1st August 2025.

The theme for TEDxGosport is “Storytelling” – a celebration of human experiences, insights, and ideas worth spreading. Twelve talks will explore powerful and thought-provoking perspectives, including: “Being Very Seen and Never Heard”, “The Tale of the Food Bank Run”, “We Need to Tell Our Stories About Death” and many more.

The full speaker lineup will be announced soon on TEDxGosport’s website and social channels.

Emma Paxton, TEDxGosport’s Co-Curator, said:

“The quality of applicants and audition performances was incredible. It’s been inspiring to see such a range of voices and experiences coming forward to share their stories.”

Annelies James, TEDxGosport’s Licence Holder, added:

“The diversity of talks was really impressive and shows the amount of incredible ideas across our region. This year’s theme of storytelling is already shaping up to be a powerful journey for our audience – full of inspiration, connection, and thought-provoking insights.”

With the belief that “Ideas Change Everything”, TEDxGosport is proud to give a platform to ideas that challenge, inspire, and connect. The event aims to ignite conversations that continue far beyond the stage.

TEDxGosport is grateful to its supporters – Hampshire Cultural Trust, LeePeckMedia, Business South, Quay West Studios, Nettl Fareham, and Warewolf Creative – whose generous support makes this event possible to share the stories worth spreading.

For updates, speaker announcements, and ticket information, follow TEDxGosport on social media or visit the website.

