Ten stone lighter and a new life for Lesley!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A family wedding and numerous health issues made Lesley decide that something had to change

It was a wedding in 2022 that prompted Lesley Lansley to walk into Anthony’s Slimming World group. “My oldest Son and his Beautiful wife to be announced at the beginning of April 2022 that after having to cancel there wedding twice due to covid and restrictions on how many guest they could allow. They wanted to go all out for a wedding to remember and had just 3 months to plan for it. And all I could do was think there’s no way I can get a dress to fit me.” Lesley was dreading sitting at the top table and being in wedding photos. Lesley also struggled due to being overweight. “I could hardley walk due to the pain in my knee's”. At that moment Lesley looked up the nearest Slimming World group to her in Portsmouth. “

I gave myself an hour and a half to walk to the group as walking had become so painful and I would need to rest as I had no idea how far away it would be, but truthfully I was only 3 streets away. That was the best first steps I had ever taken walking into St Margaret's church for Anthony’s 5.30pm Group on 11th April 2022! Then the weight loss began. “I lost 5lb the first week, 3.5 the next. Just 3 months later I lost over 2 stone. Lesley was amazed at how Slimming World’s food optimising plan started to make her feel. “I managed to get a lovely dress for the wedding and it was a beautiful day. However I did still feel uncomfortable and I didn’t like how I looked in the photos”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lesley carried on with her Journey enjoying delicious meals like her favourite, bacon and lentil stew. Every week since then Lesley carried on her journey with Ant and his Slimming World group and on June 10th this year she reach her dream target weight after losing 10 stone!

Lesley’s before and after her 10 stone weight loss

Now she is truly enjoying life and has completely changed it for the better. “I love all the delicious food I can eat on Slimming World. Yogurts and lots of fruit for breakfast. And still being able to enjoy a glass of wine and some chocolate is brilliant.

It was also the body magic part of the plan which Lesley really fell in love with. Her activity soared as she was losing weight. Walking became a breeze and swimming has become a weekly habit that she really enjoys.

Living a healthier life is what Lesley wanted more than anything. Before joining Slimming World she suffered from many health conditions, including a heart condition known as SVT. This would cause her heart to beat irregular, making her very short of breath and at times cause Lesley to be hospitalised. “Since I have been more active and eating better following Slimming World and food optimising I have not had any episodes. Other amazing things I love being able to do now I’ve lost 10 stone is playing with my grandchildren. My grandson roaring with laughter as he rides my back while I’m pretending to be his horse is such a joyful thing to be able to do. No more seatbelt extensions on the plane! Walking is such a breeze and I do it as often as I can”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lesley also completed the 5k cancer research race for life this year in Southsea with her consultant Anthony and fellow members at group. “ I can’t thank Anthony enough for the support he has given me through my journey. I have also made some friends for life at group. Their support is unmatched. It was such an achievement as they cheered for me when I received my 10 stone award in group.” Congratulations Lesley!

Anthony wood’s Slimming world groups run weekly at:

St Margaret’s church Highland Road Southsea Mondays 5:30pm & 7pm (including bank hols) Tuesdays 8am & 9:30am

St James church, Milton Road 4pm & 5:30pm

Contact Anthony on 07838762693 for joining offers and more info.