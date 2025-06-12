The Forge Opens: Community and Business Leaders Unite to Celebrate Life-Changing Hub

Forging Futures, Shaping Lives The Parenting Network is proud to announce that The Forge, our brand-new adult wellbeing hub is now officially open, following a successful grand launch event on Tuesday.

Community leaders, local businesses, and partners came together to celebrate this landmark achievement and hear about the ambitious plans for the space. Hailed as a sanctuary for adults navigating trauma, transition, and life’s toughest moments, The Forge has already captured hearts with its warm, rustic design and its mission to reshape lives through connection, compassion, and community-led support.

One of the evening’s most powerful moments came from Simon Ingram, Managing Director of Mountjoy, who delivered a moving speech about his personal connection to the project and why he chose to champion The Forge.

“Simon’s story was a reminder that this space means something real, and deeply human, to so many people,” said Matt Foster, CEO of The Parenting Network. “We are incredibly grateful for the generosity and belief shown by Simon, Mountjoy, Westwood Projects, and the many other businesses and individuals who made this possible. Without them, The Forge wouldn’t exist.”

Simon Ingram, Mountjoy accepts a commemorative plaque on behalf of all the businesses that made The Forge possible.

The Forge will now begin delivering targeted programmes for adults across the city, including support for those overcoming childhood trauma, wellbeing services for veterans and service personnel, and safe spaces for young dads and men at risk of isolation. The hub also offers suicide prevention initiatives and aims to be a place where individuals can reconnect with themselves and their purpose in a setting that feels more like home than a service.

The Parenting Network, a Portsmouth-based charity known for its bold grassroots work, such as Portsmouth Baby Bank, emergency aid to Ukraine, and feeding nearly 6,000 children annually - has created The Forge as the next step in a growing movement for community-led wellbeing support.

To find out how you can access any of The Parenting Network’s services visit www.theparentingnetwork.co.uk The organisation is also inviting businesses to visit The Forge, learn more about its impact, and explore how they can get involved in shaping brighter futures.

Matt Foster, Founder and CEO of The Parenting Network addresses guests.

